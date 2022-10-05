Will Q3 be better than Q2 for D-St? Top stocks to buy in the Oct-Dec quarter – ?Betting On Rebound | The Economic Times
Nifty gained over 9% in September quarter even as Fed’s ultra-hawkish move led to heavy sell-off. Domestic brokerage ICICI Direct amid global headwinds, expects anxiety around the global volatility to settle down in coming weeks. Further, it sees the index reclaiming September 2022 high of 18,100 in coming months. It suggests that investors should not view the ongoing correction as negative and instead should use it as an incremental buying opportunity as key support exists around 16,500. ?In this backdrop, the brokerage suggested top stocks to buy this quarter across eight sector
?The brokerage expects the sector to relatively outperform going ahead. “Recent retracement in BFSI offers re-entry opportunity”, ICICI Direct said. Top stock ideas from the space are SBI, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance and City Union Bank.
?Top picks in this category include Bank of Baroda, Concor, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Coal India, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Some of the defence counters in the list have rallied sharply on huge order wins and the government’s thrust on indigenisation and the Make in India plan.
?The capital goods sector witnessed profit booking after sharp gains over the last 4-5 months. The brokerage believes that while the structural uptrend remains intact, the sector shall perform in line with benchmarks. Top picks from the segment include L&T, Thermax, KEC, SKF, Elgi Equipment, Timken India and Action Construction Equipment.
?“IT stocks have seen a sharp decline over the past four months rendering prices to oversold conditions ahead of earnings. From a long-term perspective, the sector offers favourable risk-reward while in the short term technical pullback expected”, the brokerage report said. From the segment, ICICI Direct is constructive on TCS, LTI and KPIT Technologies. Additionally, from the telecom space, it is bullish on RIL and Bharti Airtel.?
?Consumption & Retail
?The brokerage believes the consumption sector will relatively outperform in the coming month. As it is, the consumption space is seen outperforming, within the ongoing corrective phase, ICICI Direct added. Top picks from the segment include Asian Paints, Britannia, Marico, Titan, United Spirits, Havells,Supreme Industries, and Jyothy Labs.
?After a sharp run-up over 4-5 months, the sector witnessed profit booking. Nonetheless, as the structural uptrend in the sector remains intact, it is expected to perform in line with the benchmarks. From the space, ICICI Direct has picked Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Escort, Apollo Tyres and Gabriel as its top picks.
?The infra stocks witnessed technical pullback along with broader indices but continued relative underperformance, the brokerage noted. Within the category it likes Ambuja Cement, Adani Port, Phoenix Mills, JK Lakshmi Cement, Tata Steel and Brigade Enterprises.
For the pharma pack, ICICI Direct believes that the sector shall see stock-specific action, and many of the stocks within the category offer a favourable risk-reward setup. The brokerage’s top picks from the space include Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divis Laboratories, Laurus Labs and Tata Chemical.
