Who is Sir Gavin Williamson? Cabinet Minister under fire for text messages



Ms Morton filed a complaint against Sir Gavin, sparking calls for an independent investigation into the matter. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the abusive messages were “not acceptable or right” as he insisted he had been aware of a “disagreement” but not the details of the exchange.Who is Sir Gavin Williamson and what did he say?Who is Sir Gavin Williamson?Read MoreSir Gavin Williamson is a Cabinet minister, having been appointed minister without portfolio on October 25, following Mr Sunak’s appointment as prime minister.He has previously worked as secretary of State for Education, Secretary of State for Defence, and Chief Whip.Sir Gavin was elected Conservative MP for South Staffordshire in May 2010.Born in Scarborough, he attended Raincliffe Comprehensive School and Scarborough Sixth Form College, before receiving a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bradford.Sir Gavin Williamson allegedly sent abusive messages to the former chief whip / Stefan Rousseau/PAHe began a career in manufacturing before becoming the managing director of an architectural design firm.Sir Gavin first entered politics in 2001, as a county councillor, and later became deputy chairman of Staffordshire area Conservatives, Chairman of Stoke on Trent Conservative Association, and vice chairman of Derbyshire Dales Conservative Association.What did Gavin Williamson say to Wendy Morton?The Cabinet Minister sent text messages complaining about allegedly being excluded from the Queen’s funeral.He reportedly claimed that MPs who were not favoured by former prime minister Liz Truss were being excluded.According to the Times, Sir Gavin told Ms Morton, “there is a price for everything” and said her conduct was “absolutely disgusting”. He also said that she had chosen to “f*** us all over”.Sir Gavin is quoted in the Sunday Times as saying: “I of course regret getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated.“I am happy to speak with Wendy and I hope to work positively with her in the future as I have in the past.”