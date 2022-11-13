Who is Oliver Dowden’s wife Blythe and do they have any children?

OLIVER DOWDEN is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and previously held several roles in the Cabinet which was surely no easy feat.

However, he surely found the support of his family and friends, particularly his wife, Blythe.

1Oliver and Blythe going to Qatar Goodwood Festival togetherCredit: Getty

Who is Oliver Dowden’s wife?

Oliver Dowden is married to Blythe.

She is a teacher who lives in Hertsmere together with her husband and family.

Hertsmere is where Oliver was born and grew up there too.

Not much is known about Blythe, however, pictures always showed that they are a happy couple.

Oliver likes to spend his birthday and special occasions with his family, mainly Blythe.

He surely got as far as he did in his political career thanks to the great support he found from his wife along with his hard work.

She occasionally attends public engagements with him such as the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester in July 2021.

When did they get married?

The couple likes to keep their marriage life private and that is why we do not know for sure when they got married.

However, it is thought to be in the 2000s.

Do they have children?

Blythe and Oliver have two young children, however, they never said publicly whether they’re a boy or a girl or how old are they.

According to the Hertfordshire Advertiser, they attend a local school in Dowden’s constituency of Hertsmere.

Who is Oliver Dowden?

Oliver Dowden was appointed as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on October 25, 2022 and is also a Member of Parliament.

He was born on August 1, 1978, and attended Parmiter’s School in Bricket Wood, Hertfordshire, where he grew up.

He then attended Trinity College in Cambridge where he studied Law before he went on to work for the Conservative Research Department in 2004.

He was also David Cameron‘s deputy chief of staff.

In the 2016 referendum, he opposed Brexit, however, in 2018, he became Parliamentary Secretary to the Cabinet Office as part of Theresa May‘s reshuffle.

In 2019 he served as the Minister for the Cabinet Office before taking on the role of Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2020.

This role saw him take part in several coronavirus briefings, such as the announcement that Premier League football was returning to the UK.

He then became co-chairman for the Conservative Party in 2021, alongside Ben Elliot, but stepped after by-election losses in June 2022.