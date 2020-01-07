White House News: Twenty-one Nominations Sent to the Senate

Washington, DC (STL.News) Monday the White House released the following list of nominations that has been sent to the Senate:
- Daniel Asia, of Arizona, to be a Member of the National Council on the Arts for a term expiring September 3, 2024, vice Bruce Carter, term expired.
- Jennifer Yue Barber, of Kentucky, to be Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.
- Jennifer Yue Barber, of Kentucky, to be Alternate Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
- Winifred Bingham, of Florida, to be a Member of the National Council on the Arts for a term expiring September 3, 2024, vice Olga Viso, term expired.
- Ramsey Coats Day, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the African Development Foundation for the remainder of the term expiring September 22, 2021, vice Linda I. Etim.
- Ramsey Coats Day, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, vice Linda I. Etim.
- William Scott Hardy, of Pennsylvania, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania, vice Nora Barry Fischer, retired.
- John F. Heil III, of Oklahoma, to be United States District Judge for the Northern, Eastern and Western Districts of Oklahoma, vice James H. Payne, retired.
- Neil Jacobs, of North Carolina, to be Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, vice Kathryn D. Sullivan, resigned.
- David Cleveland Joseph, of Louisiana, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, vice Dee D. Drell, retired.
- Brandon Lipps, of Texas, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services, vice Kevin W. Concannon.
- Jessie K. Liu, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes, vice Sigal Mandelker, resigned.
- Katharine MacGregor, of Pennsylvania, to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior, vice David Bernhardt, resigned.
- C.J. Mahoney, of Kansas, to be Legal Adviser of the Department of State, vice Jennifer Gillian Newstead, resigned.
- Edward Hulvey Meyers, of Maryland, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Lawrence J. Block, retired.
- Richard M. Mills, Jr., of Texas, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during his tenure of service as Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations.
- Richard M. Mills, Jr., of Texas, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be the Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and the Deputy Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations.
- Sethuraman Panchanathan, of Arizona, to be Director of the National Science Foundation for a term of six years, vice France A. Cordova, term expiring.
- Cory T. Wilson, of Mississippi, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi, vice Louis Guirola, Jr., retired.
- David A. Wright, of South Carolina, to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the term of five years expiring June 30, 2025. (Reappointment)
- William Zollars, of Kansas, to be a Governor of the United States Postal Service for a term expiring December 8, 2022, vice James H. Bilbray, term expired.