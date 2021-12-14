What to Keep in Mind While Buying the Perfect Bong

(STL.News) The first thing to know about bongs is that there are many different shapes, sizes, styles, and materials. All of this specificity can be overwhelming at first, but it’s crucial to find the perfect bong for your smoking preferences.

These five steps will give you a clear idea of what to look for when buying a new bong.

1) Shape

So many shapes exist that it’s tough to choose just one! The main types are straight tubes, beakers, spoons or honey buckets, steamrollers, chillums, and inline percolators.

Straight tubes are simple water pipes with an even cylindrical tube shape. Most people prefer straight tubes because they are easy to clean and keep their color longer than other types.

Beaker-style bongs are broad in the middle and narrower at the top or bottom. Compared to straight tubes, a beaker bong has a larger surface area to cool the smoke before inhalation.

Finally, spoons, honey buckets, and steamrollers each have unique shapes that favor specific preferences.

Spoons are similar to straight tubes but with more flare at the top. Honey buckets are similar to spoons, except they’re wider near the base than at the top.

A steamroller’s base is much broader than the other parts, giving users quick hits without requiring too much effort when inhaling.

Chillums look like a cross between a spoon and a pipe: they’re not as narrow as one nor as wide as the other.

And lastly, inline percolators are cylindrical like straight tubes but have additional elements (percs) on the inside of the pipe to encourage more filtration and water interaction.

2) Size

The size of your preferred bongs can vary based on your preferences for bulkiness or portability. For example, if you’re looking for a stealthier smoking session, consider buying a smaller bong (preferably, one that comes with its own case).

If you’re looking for something that’s more portable, then you can consider beaker-style bongs because they’re usually wider at the bottom than other types.

3) Material

The most common material for water pipes is borosilicate glass because it’s durable, heat resistant, and easy to clean. Other popular materials are silicone, acrylic, and various types of metal – but whichever type you prefer will be based on personal preference and budget. A benefit of metal and acrylic pieces is that they don’t break down over time as most glass pieces do.

Another thing to keep in mind: smoking from an oil rig or dab rig requires a different kind of nail than what you might already have at home (for example, titanium nails for titanium domes). Make sure you pay attention to the specific terminology when buying new equipment.

4) Color

It seems trivial, but colors can help determine your overall experience with a beaker bong. If you enjoy vivid colors, check out pieces made of colored glass; if you’re more into muted tones, then stainless steel may be the best choice for you. And lastly, customizing your bongs can seem like an expensive option upfront, but it’s actually very affordable (most companies sell custom parts).

5) Price

The price is a key factor that will determine whether or not someone can purchase a new bong. Most people start looking for deals because they want to find something within their budget; the second thing they look for is quality because nobody wants to pay a lot for a faulty or low-quality product.

As a result, prices may vary depending on factors such as size, materials, and brand. Remember, the best quality products will cost you a little more than inferior quality ones.

6) Personal preference

For those who aren’t sure what they’re looking for, take the time to consider what you would like out of a new bong.

Do you want something short or tall? Do you want one with lots of percolators, or do you want something simple and sleek? Do you want an artistic glass bong, or do you want something that’s small and easy to carry around?

It’s important to outline your preferences, and have a budget in mind. These will help you narrow down your options, thus making the decision-making process quicker.

If you want to buy a bong online, there are plenty of options for that. Just make sure you’re getting exactly what you want out of your new piece – consider all the factors listed above before making your purchase.

Some people prefer the big hits that steamrollers provide, while others want the smoothness of a beaker bong. It is important to pick one that matches your needs, preferences, and budget.