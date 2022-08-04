What To Expect In Medical Detox Programs: 10 Things You Should Know

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, know that you have options. One of them is medical detox. This is one of a few options for substance use disorder treatment by Gallus Detox. This guide will show you ten things that you’ll want to be aware of when the program itself is underway.

This is something that people in late stages of addiction will go through. The reason for this is that they can face severe withdrawal symptoms at any given time during the process. They need the right kind of people at their side to help them when things get serious.

With that in mind, let’s take a deeper look at the guide, so you know what to expect.

It starts with evaluation.

The first stage of this process starts with the evaluation process. The medical team will perform a screening for both your physical and mental health. You will be asked a series of questions regarding your history regarding these areas.

The answers you give must be accurate and truthful. Not only that, they will build your treatment plan around this evaluation. At the same time, you will undergo a blood test to measure how much of the drug is in your system.

This blood test will help medical personnel make the decision regarding the kind of medication you will need to take.

The stabilization process

At this point, you will have stopped taking the substance, and the withdrawal symptoms will begin. This is where you will also undergo your medicated-assisted treatment. This process will differ from one patient to another, but the doctor will decide what your treatment will entail, including the choice of medication.

Reduction of withdrawal symptoms will be the goal, despite it being a challenging one to achieve. If such symptoms are not taken care of properly, they can have severe and even fatal consequences.

Preparation for detox

The program will now move into the preparation phase for detox. You will be introduced to the treatment process and be given a rundown of what to expect (similar to what you’re reading here). Keep in mind that you may deal with side effects from the treatment.

If your addiction has been extreme, you may expect some of these side effects to be severe. These include but are not limited to the following:

Mood swings

Nausea

Anxiety

Nervousness

Body discomfort

Insomnia or poor sleep quality

Inability to concentrate

Your treatment center will make sure that your detox treatment is as less painful as possible. Your plan will differ in terms of the timing, how it’s planned out, and among other factors. However, this is something that will benefit you in the long-run.

You will need to attend regular therapy sessions.

You will be attending regular therapy sessions for substance abuse. If you have developed a mental disorder before the treatment process, you will need to see a mental health counselor as well. You will be visiting with those who are specialists in their own right.

It’s important that you attend these sessions and not intentionally skip them. Each one will be vital to your health and safety.

Your support group will be right by your side.

Your support group of family members, therapists, medical personnel, and your fellow recovering addicts will be part of it all. They believe that you can be able to beat your addiction by getting the treatment you need. It will also give you the will and confidence of knowing that you can be successful.

With a support group by your side during and after the treatment, you know that you can’t lose. Plus, they become your trusted people in the event if things seem to go south in the post-treatment process.

There will be good days and bad days.

You will have good days where your treatments will be going well. You’ll be feeling great, and life seems a lot better. But there will be the not-so-good days where things seem like a challenge.

You’ll feel stressed and begin to ask questions. But don’t let the stress and negative emotions get to you. Everyone that is dealing with treatment will have their good days and bad days the same as you.

You’ll want to make plans for the future.

The plans you’ll make for the future after treatment can be made when you are ready. You’ll want to spend some time and think about the life you want to live. Is it more time with your family?

Are you planning on building a healthier lifestyle? What will be your plans in the event of a relapse? These are just a few questions you want to take your time to answer.

You get around-the-clock support.

Imagine having people at your side 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether it’s treating your severe withdrawal symptoms or if you are just not feeling your best. The medical and therapy staff will be there, ready to assist you.

Even though the detox process will last over a week, that support doesn’t go away after that. The treatment and recovery process is lengthy, and you’ll need all the help you can get at your reach.

Everyone’s timetable is different.

Some people will need more time to complete their treatment and recovery. Some may take less time. Either way, it’s important not to compare yourself to others.

You’ll want to make sure that you are focused on yourself during your own recovery. The more you focus on yourself, the more engaged you are in the process.

There is light at the end of the tunnel.

If you go through with your treatment, you will reach the end of what seemed to be a dark, challenging path. At the end is a life filled with promise. The promise that you can be able to live a life without relying on the substances you’ve abused in the past.

Your future can be brighter if you make it so. As mentioned, make the plans you want to execute on after your treatment is complete. And be sure that you are ready in case of a potential relapse.