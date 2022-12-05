What to expect from this month’s nature COP

This article is an on-site version of our Moral Money newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox.Visit our Moral Money hub for all the latest ESG news, opinion and analysis from around the FT Hello from London. Thought you were done with COPs for the year? Think again. COP15, the UN biodiversity summit, begins in Montreal on Wednesday.Ahead of the event Gillian and I spoke to Carter Roberts, the US head of the World Wildlife Fund. “It’s like two horsemen of the apocalypse — one is climate change and one is nature,” he told us. “They’re wound up with each other.”“Systemic” seems to be the key buzzword when it comes to biodiversity. It’s not easy to explain that hydrological cycles that convert ocean water into rain for the bread baskets of Asia can be disrupted by deforestation and methane-emitting cows in the Amazon region, Roberts told us. Then there’s the problem of how to measure progress, when the dizzying range of metrics includes rate of species extinction, gallons of clean water and hectares of forest.As usual, this year’s biodiversity COP will not receive the same volume of international attention as the climate COP in Sharm el-Sheikh last month. But national negotiators will hold some hugely important discussions on protecting the natural world on which our civilisation depends in so many ways. And just as at COP27, there will be some important discussions among the crowds outside the formal negotiations, as funders and investors connect with concrete projects and solutions, said Roberts.To get another take on what to expect from the Montreal summit, I spoke to emeritus Cambridge professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, celebrated for his theories on natural capital and his prizewinning contributions to ecological economics. Also below, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson looks at what US voters make of the swelling political backlash against “woke capitalism”. (Kenza Bryan)Partha Dasgupta: Don’t put a price on a burning house

A Saiga antelope at a waterhole at the Stepnoi Nature Sanctuary in Russia. © Andrey Giljov

In his review on the economics of biodiversity for the UK Treasury in 2019, Partha Dasgupta translated the concerns of scientists into the language of orthodox economics, including a theory on how to quantify the productivity of natural assets such as rainforests and mangroves. The idea that you can put a number and price on nature and the risks created by its degradation has since taken hold in a big way, Dasgupta said at the start of our conversation. The Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures has, for example, provided an initial framework for corporate disclosures, while the European Central Bank has started reviewing banks’ exposure to nature-related issues like species extinction.Still, governments and international bodies such as the World Bank and IMF appear to have become “disillusioned”, and have been “slow” to implement effective policies to protect nature, Dasgupta told me in a video call from his office in Cambridge, where he has taught economics since 1985.“Collective action is different from reaching consensus on an idea,” he said. “Rich countries have outsourced their biodiversity needs?.?.?.?in a sense we are still living off the biodiversity of the rest of the world.”We spoke in the run-up to the COP15 summit, which was originally meant to take place in the Chinese city of Kunming in 2020, but has been repeatedly postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The gathering will address finance needs for biodiversity, set targets on reducing pollution and unsustainable agriculture and explore health threats including antimicrobial resistance. It will seek to reach an agreement to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.The 80-year-old Dasgupta has two big and interrelated ideas to protect the natural world. He argues countries in biodiversity hotspots, such as Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo, should impose export taxes on primary commodities like palm oil or rare earth battery minerals to moderate insatiable demand and aid fair and sustainable production. Dasgupta also proposes a global oceans tax on a few percentage points’ worth of marine traffic, with the proceeds used to compensate developing countries for biodiversity losses. His emphasis on oceans as an undervalued asset is shared by the UN Environment Programme, which points out that less than a tenth of investment in nature-based solutions goes to supporting marine life, even though the sea absorbs around a quarter of all emissions.In the meantime the UN, which is organising the COP (and named Dasgupta one of its “Champions of the Earth” in an award ceremony last week), suggests that corporate and government climate goals should include a pledge to be “nature-positive” — which implies committing to protect land, fresh water and seas.The UN has tried its best to drum up energy ahead of the summit — but also hope. It has showcased six species that have returned from the brink of extinction thanks to ecosystem restoration. Among these is the Saiga antelope, a goatlike creature whose numbers have bounced back to more than a million after a mass die-off in 2015 thanks to restoration efforts in Kazakhstan.But the UN also warns that investment in nature-based solutions must increase to $384bn a year by 2025, more than double current flows. It urges companies to scrutinise their supply chains in order to reduce negative impacts, and offset the others using “high-integrity nature markets”, focusing on peatland restoration and sustainable agriculture. Dasgupta was critical of efforts to protect nature by forcing companies to cover the costs of their environmental damage through offset schemes, and measures that rely exclusively on market forces to restrict overconsumption.“When you’re in a firefighting situation, your house is burning, do you then price the damn thing or what? You just go for broke and try and quell the fire,” he said. He called the carbon offset market a “dangerous route” which could equate a tonne of carbon in a highly biodiverse area with one in an arid savannah. Instead of relying on these mechanisms, Dasgupta called on developed countries’ governments to impose controls on imports of commodities linked to deforestation and natural habitat destruction.But universities, newsrooms and boardrooms are still too dominated by liberal economics, he reckons. Everyone from the Economist magazine (with a recent front cover depicting a bulldozer shackled by red tape of environmental and planning rules), to outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, and a host of developed nation governments, have fallen into the trap of prioritising immediate capital accumulation over natural wealth, Dasgupta warned. “That same argument has been made over and over again through the millennia?.?.?.?the economic argument overwhelms the environmental and social one,” he said. (Kenza Bryan)A wake-up call for Washington and ‘woke capitalists’If you ask US business leaders what they’re expecting from the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives next year, the odds are that their response will have nothing to do with changes to regulations or taxes. Top of mind is the prospect of bruising hearings into whether large asset managers and the companies in which they invest have gone too far in prioritising climate or social concerns over shareholder returns. The rise of an anti-ESG consensus at the highest levels of the Republican party has been one of the most striking shifts in the dysfunctional relationship between business and politics this year. (See Florida’s decision last week to pull $2bn from BlackRock.) ESG is also under fire from some on the left who see it as no substitute for costlier change. But how popular are such attacks with voters?

Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives. The Republicans will become the majority party in the House after last month’s elections © AP

That’s what public affairs firm ROKK Solutions and Penn State University’s Center for the Business of Sustainability set out to find out. Their survey of 1,261 voters offers some comfort for those about to be hauled up to Capitol Hill, but also a warning. “Neither Republican nor Democratic voters support policymakers’ potential legislative efforts to curb ESG initiatives,” says their white paper, which is published today. Some 57 per cent of Democrats and fully 70 per cent of Republicans said that Washington should not set limits on ESG investments, even if such investments come at a cost to shareholder value.If this sounds like a setback for the “war on woke”, it is worth remembering that noisy politicking may still animate the core voters who are most likely to vote in primary elections. The paper’s authors also note that there is still a lack of understanding of the issue among voters and on Capitol Hill, warning that companies “must define ESG before it is defined for them”. For now, they add, voters are noticing the gap between what companies say and do on ESG, and are growing suspicious of those which weigh in on social issues unrelated to core business matters. They are also demanding that businesses consider their values rather than just their interests when writing cheques to politicians. “This finding could mean a longer, uglier break-up between the GOP and corporate America,” the authors write, “but could also go a long way to temper US politics”. (Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson)Climate Capital

