What to Do if You’re Arrested

(STL.News) Arrests can happen anywhere and anytime, regardless of whether you are guilty or innocent. If the police arrest you, it would be best to know what to do, which is the point of this article.

Being arrested is undoubtedly a stressful experience that can change your life and certainly ruin your day. The worst thing you can do is panic, so you should do your best to remain calm in the situation.

An arrest situation can quickly escalate, and it is the police’s responsibility to deescalate the situation. However, you cannot always expect the police to act in your best interest.

Therefore, the following is what to do when you are arrested:

Know Your Rights

The best thing you can do for yourself when you are arrested is to know your rights. If you do not know your rights, the police can manhandle you and treat you as they wish. Therefore, do your research and understand the rights a private citizen has in case of an arrest in public.

The police will also read you your rights, which you should listen carefully if you don’t know your rights. The rights will include the right to remain silent, the right to resist a search of your belongings, and a right to a lawyer.

When you are arrested, the best thing to say is that you wish to remain silent and ask for a lawyer. If you don’t have a lawyer, the court will appoint one for you, but it is best to call your lawyer.

Call Your Lawyer

If you have a family lawyer or a corporate lawyer, you should call them immediately if the police grant you a phone call. They might be able to give you the lawyer services you require. However, if you are arrested for criminal charges, you will need a criminal defense lawyer.

Hiring a criminal defense lawyer is challenging without the proper referrals. You can use the federal criminal defense lawyer database to find one that will represent you after you post bail.

The court will often appoint one for you in case you cannot afford one yourself.

It is always best to have a lawyer you trust, so the one appointed for you is rarely the best choice. Ask a lawyer you trust for the contact of a criminal defense lawyer. The importance of a lawyer in a criminal case cannot be understated.

Record the Arrest

If you have the mental fortitude and the equipment, you should record every second of the arrest. If there is someone close to you witnessing the arrest, give the person the equipment and ask them to record the arrest just to be sure.

The importance of knowing your rights shows its importance again here. A police officer cannot confiscate your recording equipment without a warrant, so you should not let them have it. You should also not hide the fact you are recording unless you fear for your life.

Evidence of the arrest is crucial, especially if there is police brutality.

Notify Other Important Parties

If you are arrested and get a lawyer, you should ask them to notify your loved ones of the situation. There will be dues to pay, and they are best placed to take care of you in many ways.

Your loved ones will be the ones to post bail if possible, allowing you to deal with the case outside of jail. They will also help bring your medication if you have any conditions that require medication which you should tell the police.

Only reach out to those close to you to avoid any unwanted attention.

Getting arrested is a harrowing experience that is devastating for most. However, if you follow the advice above, you should get out of the arrest in pretty good shape. The most important thing is to know your rights and remain calm during the arrest.