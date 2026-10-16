What Is the Difference Between MSHA Part 46 and Part 48 Training?

(STL.News) Mine operators regularly ask which MSHA training rule applies to their workers and sites. The answer depends on the type of mine and exactly where the work happens. Part 46 and Part 48 both protect miners, but they ask for different things. At a busy site, a supervisor schedules CPaT Global Online Training around shifts instead of pulling crews into a classroom. Once an operator knows which part applies, miners stop sitting through courses the site never required. Here is a plain look at how the two parts work in daily practice.

Who Each Rule Covers

Part 46 applies to surface mines producing sand, gravel, crushed stone, and similar materials. Part 48 covers all underground mines, surface coal operations, and most surface metal mines. Many operators fall clearly into one group, which settles the question right away. A safety manager at a sand-and-gravel site assigns online mining courses to cover each required topic. Operators with mixed sites should confirm which part governs each location before planning. A quick call to the local MSHA office can prevent confusion later on.

How the Training Plans Differ

Part 46 lets operators write their own training plan without needing formal MSHA approval. Part 48 requires a plan that MSHA reviews and approves before training begins. Part 46 allows a competent person to teach, based on their experience and knowledge. Part 48 uses instructors who hold approval from MSHA, which adds a formal step. Both approaches still require records, so operators must document every course that miners complete. An operator who writes their own Part 46 plan also answers for whether miners learn the material.

What New Miners Must Learn

New miners under Part 46 need 24 hours of training that covers hazard recognition. Part 48 requires 40 hours for new underground miners, and 24 for surface miners. Shared topics include miners’ rights, health and safety rules, first aid, and emergency procedures. Newly hired experienced miners also need training on hazards specific to the site. Workers who change tasks may need task training before they begin the new job. When a miner learns on the same equipment used on-site, the lesson sticks once work begins.

Where Refresher Training Fits

Both parts require 8 hours of refresher training every 12 months for miners. Training must fall within each miner’s yearly window, and records should show dates. Refresher content should cover changes at the mine, along with any recent incidents. If an inspector requests records and a miner’s refresher is overdue, the operator must explain why. A tracking system that flags upcoming due dates helps supervisors stay ahead of renewals. Short, scheduled sessions also make annual refreshers easier for everyone to finish on time.

How to Choose the Right Path

Operators rarely get to choose between the two parts, because the mine type decides. Once the mine type settles the rule, an operator still decides how miners take courses and who tracks them. At a Part 46 site, the operator builds lessons around the machines its own miners run every day. Operators under Part 48 should build schedules around instructor availability and plan approval timelines. In both cases, clear lessons and good records matter more than the delivery method. When in doubt, ask MSHA directly and document the answer you get in writing.

Part 46 and Part 48 can feel like alphabet soup until the pattern clicks. An operator who checks the mine type first knows which rule applies before planning any training. From there, it’s mostly about staying organized and keeping miners ready for the job. Nobody wants to scramble for paperwork when an inspector shows up at the gate. So take an hour this week to confirm which part applies to your sites. With the rule confirmed, a supervisor sits down and builds the training calendar without second-guessing anything.

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