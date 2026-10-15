Asian Stocks Plunge as Global Tech Selloff Deepens

TOKYO, Japan – October 15, 2026 (STL.News) Asian Stocks – Global financial markets saw a sharp, technology-led selloff Thursday as major Asian stock indexes plunged after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data, renewed concerns about Federal Reserve interest rates, and growing questions about the financial sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom.

South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 7.57% to close at 5,554.22. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell about 4.9%, while Taiwan and other Asian markets also saw significant selling pressure.

The losses followed Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report, which showed annual inflation accelerating to 3.7% in September from 3.4% in August.

The inflation figures raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to keep borrowing costs higher or consider further interest rate hikes.

Technology companies were particularly vulnerable because many have benefited from strong investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and data center construction.

The selloff extended into European trading Thursday, although broader European stock indexes fell far less than their Asian counterparts.

Asian Stocks – Overseas Stock Market Snapshot — October 15, 2026

The following figures summarize the major international market movements reported Thursday morning.

Asian Stock Markets — Thursday

Market Index Reported Change South Korea — KOSPI -7.57% Japan — Nikkei 225 Approximately -4.9% Taiwan — TAIEX Approximately -3.4% MSCI Asia-Pacific excluding Japan -3.4% in Reuters intraday reporting

South Korea’s KOSPI closed at 5,554.22, down 454.59 points.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 also finished sharply lower, with technology companies accounting for much of the selling.

The Taiwan market declined as semiconductor-related stocks came under pressure.

The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell during Thursday’s trading, demonstrating that the weakness extended beyond individual national markets.

The national index figures above reflect reported Thursday closing movements. The MSCI figure is an intraday observation and is identified separately.

Asian Stocks – European Markets — Wednesday’s Closing Session

Europe’s major markets had generally finished Wednesday higher before Thursday’s Asian selloff.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.43%, closing at 637.75.

Healthcare stocks provided support, with the European healthcare sector advancing approximately 2.3%.

Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML also rose following encouraging indications of continued demand for advanced chipmaking equipment.

However, European markets faced renewed pressure Thursday as investors responded to the losses across Asia.

In early Thursday trading, the STOXX 600 declined approximately 0.16% to 636.73, while European technology shares fell about 2.7%.

Those Thursday European figures represent an early-session snapshot, not final closing prices.

Asian Stocks – South Korea Suffers Severe Market Decline

South Korea emerged as the center of Thursday’s international financial turmoil.

The KOSPI fell 454.59 points, or 7.57%, to close at 5,554.22, its lowest closing level since April 7.

The decline marked the benchmark’s seventh consecutive losing session, its longest such streak since September 2024.

At one point during Thursday’s trading, the index fell as much as 9.29%.

The steep decline triggered a marketwide circuit breaker, temporarily halting trading for 20 minutes.

The trading interruption demonstrated the extraordinary volatility affecting South Korean equities.

Major semiconductor manufacturers were among the hardest-hit companies.

Samsung Electronics declined 9.5%, while SK Hynix lost 11.1%.

Both companies are major suppliers of memory chips and other semiconductor products used in computers, data centers, and artificial intelligence applications.

Their losses reflected growing investor concerns about whether substantial spending on AI infrastructure can continue to support elevated technology stock valuations.

Foreign investors were net sellers of approximately 3.6 trillion South Korean won in equities, equivalent to about $2.68 billion.

The selling added pressure to a market already struggling with concerns about international monetary policy and technology investment.

South Korean financial authorities held an emergency meeting to review market conditions and pledged to respond proactively to maintain financial stability and protect investors.

The KOSPI’s decline shows how vulnerable technology-heavy markets can be when investors reassess corporate earnings expectations, borrowing costs, and stock valuations at the same time.

Asian Stocks – Japan’s Nikkei Falls Nearly 5%

Japan experienced a similarly difficult trading session Thursday.

The Nikkei 225 fell about 4.9%, with major technology-related companies driving the downturn.

Selling affected businesses involved in semiconductor production, chipmaking equipment and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Companies including SoftBank Group, Tokyo Electron and Kioxia were among those experiencing pressure.

Japan has benefited from growing global demand for advanced semiconductor technology and industrial automation.

However, the same investment trends that supported earlier market gains have also increased the country’s exposure to changes in investor expectations about artificial intelligence.

The latest decline followed weakness in U.S. technology stocks Wednesday, particularly companies involved in semiconductors and AI-related infrastructure.

The downturn also demonstrated how closely Asian financial markets remain connected to U.S. economic developments.

When American inflation rises unexpectedly, investors often reassess the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

Those expectations influence global borrowing costs, currency markets and the relative attractiveness of different investments.

For Japanese companies, the resulting changes can affect both domestic equity valuations and international demand for their products.

U.S. Inflation Report Drives Global Market Concerns

Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report was a major factor behind the international selloff.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Consumer prices rose 3.7% over the previous 12 months, accelerating from August’s 3.4% annual rate.

The September figure exceeded economists’ expectations.

Energy prices contributed substantially to the increase.

The gasoline index rose 9.1% during September, accounting for more than half of the monthly increase in the overall Consumer Price Index.

The broader energy index increased 5.2% during the month.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 0.3% in September and 2.6% over the previous 12 months.

The figures demonstrated that inflation remains a significant concern for policymakers and consumers.

For investors, the immediate issue is how the Federal Reserve will respond.

Higher inflation can make it harder for the central bank to cut interest rates.

It can also increase expectations that additional monetary tightening may become necessary.

Higher borrowing costs generally challenge companies financing expansion projects, especially when those investments require substantial upfront capital.

Technology companies can be especially sensitive because their stock valuations frequently depend on expectations of substantial future earnings growth.

When interest rates rise, investors may value those anticipated earnings more conservatively.

That adjustment can cause sharp stock market declines even when a company’s underlying business keeps growing.

Artificial Intelligence Investments Face New Scrutiny

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most influential investment themes in international financial markets.

Technology companies have committed enormous resources to building data centers, buying advanced processors, and expanding computing capacity.

Those investments have benefited semiconductor manufacturers, equipment suppliers, energy infrastructure businesses and construction companies.

However, the scale of spending has also created concerns about financing requirements and future profitability.

Many AI infrastructure projects require substantial investment before generating meaningful returns.

As borrowing costs rise, investors are more concerned that those projects will generate enough revenue and profit to justify the expense.

Thursday’s selloff reflected those concerns.

The decline did not necessarily indicate that demand for artificial intelligence technology was collapsing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., one of the world’s most important chip manufacturers, reported strong quarterly earnings and continued demand for advanced computing technology.

Nevertheless, investors continued reducing exposure to technology-related stocks.

That distinction is important.

A company can post strong revenue growth and still see its stock price fall sharply if investors conclude its valuation is too high.

Similarly, a rapidly expanding industry can face a financial correction without experiencing an immediate collapse in customer demand.

Current market volatility suggests investors are becoming more selective about which companies can generate sustainable profits from artificial intelligence investments.

European Markets Show Greater Resilience

European financial markets saw far less selling pressure than Asian exchanges during Thursday’s early trading.

The STOXX 600 fell about 0.16% to 636.73 in early trading, compared with losses near 5% in Japan and nearly 8% in South Korea.

One reason for the difference is Europe’s comparatively smaller concentration of major artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies within its broad stock indexes.

European markets also received support from selected corporate earnings announcements.

Telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson rose about 8.3% on better-than-expected quarterly results.

The company’s performance helped support European telecommunications shares even as technology stocks declined.

Meanwhile, semiconductor-related companies faced significant selling pressure.

Infineon, Soitec and Aixtron posted early-session losses of about 6.3% to 7.5%.

ASML declined approximately 4.8%.

Electrical equipment manufacturers associated with data center infrastructure, including Legrand and Schneider Electric, also came under pressure.

The contrasting performances highlighted the importance of individual corporate results amid broader market uncertainty.

Investors continued rewarding companies reporting stronger earnings while reducing exposure to businesses seen as particularly sensitive to interest rates and AI investment expectations.

Energy Prices Add Another Layer of Uncertainty

Energy markets remain an important influence on the global economic outlook.

The September U.S. inflation report demonstrated how higher gasoline prices can affect overall consumer inflation.

Higher energy costs influence transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and household spending.

For businesses, higher fuel and electricity costs can squeeze profit margins unless they pass them on to customers.

For consumers, higher gasoline prices reduce purchasing power and can limit spending on other goods and services.

Energy-importing economies such as Japan and South Korea are particularly sensitive to sustained increases in petroleum prices.

However, oil prices declined during Thursday’s trading, offering some relief to investors concerned about inflation.

The decline illustrated how financial markets are responding to several competing economic forces.

Although falling energy prices can ease inflation concerns, they do not necessarily eliminate the broader uncertainty surrounding interest rates, corporate valuations, and economic growth.

Investors must also consider whether geopolitical developments could further disrupt energy supplies.

What Overseas Trading Means for U.S. Stocks

The sharp Asian selloff created a challenging backdrop for Thursday’s U.S. trading session.

American technology companies had already experienced substantial selling pressure Wednesday.

The Nasdaq Composite declined approximately 1.9%, while the S&P 500 fell about 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped approximately 4.3%, reflecting significant weakness among chip manufacturers and related businesses.

Thursday’s overseas declines extended that technology-led downturn into international markets.

Investors will watch whether U.S. semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks stabilize or fall further.

Treasury yield movements will also be important.

Higher yields can make bonds more attractive than equities and increase financing costs for major corporate investments.

Federal Reserve commentary could further shape interest-rate expectations.

Corporate earnings announcements will also indicate whether businesses can maintain profitability despite higher costs and changing economic conditions.

For companies investing heavily in artificial intelligence, investors will likely focus more on capital expenditures, debt levels, cash flow, and the timing of expected financial returns.

The key question is whether the technology sector’s earnings growth can justify the valuations established during the AI investment boom.

Global Market Outlook

Thursday’s overseas trading showed how quickly international investor sentiment can shift when inflation concerns, interest rate expectations, and technology valuations come under pressure at once.

South Korea’s KOSPI fell 7.57%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell about 4.9%.

Taiwan and other Asian markets also weakened as investors reduced exposure to technology-related investments.

European markets showed greater resilience, although semiconductor companies and other AI-linked businesses experienced significant selling pressure.

The immediate outlook depends on whether investors continue reducing technology exposure, whether borrowing costs stabilize, and whether upcoming corporate earnings provide reassurance about future profitability.

The market declines do not prove the global economy is entering a recession or that demand for artificial intelligence is collapsing.

However, they demonstrate that investors are increasingly concerned about the relationship between technology investment, financing costs, and future earnings.

The central issue facing global markets is whether corporate profits can grow enough to justify the enormous capital being invested in artificial intelligence and the valuations attached to companies benefiting from that expansion.

Until investors gain greater confidence in those financial expectations, international stock markets may remain vulnerable to significant volatility.

Financial disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and news reporting purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Financial markets involve risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

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