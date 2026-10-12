Overseas Markets Mixed as Oil Prices Swing

Overseas Markets: South Korean stocks fell sharply while European banks advanced as investors weighed energy prices, inflation, and the approaching corporate earnings season.

LONDON – October 12, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas Markets – Global financial markets opened Monday with mixed results as South Korean technology stocks fell sharply, Chinese equities weakened, and European markets advanced despite ongoing uncertainty over oil prices and geopolitical developments.

Investors faced a complex mix of rising energy costs, inflation concerns, elevated government bond yields, and expectations for third-quarter corporate earnings.

South Korea experienced one of the sharpest declines among major Asian markets, with its benchmark KOSPI falling approximately 3.6%. Chinese blue-chip stocks also weakened, while Taiwan’s benchmark finished relatively unchanged.

European equities performed better, supported by banking shares and modest declines in government bond yields. However, crude oil prices remained volatile, initially falling before reversing direction as concerns about Middle Eastern energy supplies returned.

For U.S. investors, the overseas session highlighted the importance of upcoming inflation reports, corporate earnings and developments affecting global petroleum supplies.

Overseas Markets – Major Overseas Market Index Snapshot

The following figures reflect Reuters’ October 12 global market reporting. Asian closing results and European intraday quotations are identified separately.

Market Index Reported Change Reporting Basis South Korea — KOSPI -3.6% Asian session, rounded China — CSI 300 -0.7% Asian session Taiwan — TAIEX Little changed Asian session MSCI Asia-Pacific excluding Japan -0.5% Reuters global snapshot Europe — STOXX 600 +0.56% 8:43 a.m. GMT Spain — IBEX 35 +1.1% European morning STOXX 600 banking sector +1.5% European morning Japan — Nikkei 225 Closed National holiday

European benchmark level: The STOXX 600 stood at 635.09 points at 8:43 a.m. GMT, according to Reuters.

Market note: These figures reflect Reuters’ reported observations during the October 12 session. They are not synchronized closing quotations. Percentage changes may differ from subsequent market updates.

Overseas Markets – South Korean Technology Stocks Lead Asian Declines

South Korea experienced significant selling pressure Monday as investors reduced exposure to major semiconductor manufacturers.

The KOSPI fell about 3.6%, making it one of the region’s weakest major equity benchmarks.

Technology-related companies were particularly vulnerable as investors weighed the financial impact of higher borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

South Korea plays an important role in the global semiconductor industry, supplying memory chips and other components for computers, servers, data centers, and artificial intelligence systems.

The country’s major chipmakers have benefited from substantial investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, the rapid expansion of AI-related spending has also increased expectations for future revenue and profitability.

When investors worry about economic growth or corporate earnings, technology companies with elevated valuations can see sharp price swings.

Monday’s decline illustrated those risks.

The weakness did not establish that global semiconductor demand had deteriorated. Instead, it showed how quickly investor sentiment can shift as uncertainty rises.

Investors will watch upcoming semiconductor earnings for more information on demand, capital spending, and profitability.

Overseas Markets – Chinese Equities Decline as Investors Remain Cautious

Chinese blue-chip stocks also weakened Monday.

Reuters reported that the CSI 300 index, which tracks major companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell about 0.7%.

China remains a major influence on global financial markets because of its substantial manufacturing industry, export activity, and demand for industrial commodities.

Higher energy prices can increase production and transportation expenses for Chinese companies.

Those additional costs can squeeze corporate profit margins, especially when businesses struggle to pass them on to customers.

Investors are also evaluating international trade conditions and the outlook for global industrial demand.

Taiwan’s benchmark finished approximately unchanged after a volatile session.

The difference between Taiwan and South Korea showed that technology-related markets were not under the same selling pressure.

Japan’s stock exchange was closed Monday for Sports Day, a national holiday.

The closure reduced trading activity across one of Asia’s largest financial markets.

Overseas Markets – European Stocks Advance as Banking Shares Gain

European financial markets opened higher Monday despite the weakness affecting several Asian markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.56% to 635.09 points at 8:43 a.m. GMT.

Banking stocks led the gains, with the sector up about 1.5%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 advanced about 1.1%, outperforming other major European benchmarks during the reporting period.

The gains came as investors assessed the energy-price outlook and prepared for corporate earnings announcements.

European government bond yields eased modestly, boosting investor sentiment.

Bond yields influence borrowing costs and provide an important benchmark for evaluating equity investments.

When yields decline, stocks can become relatively more attractive than fixed-income securities, though the relationship depends on broader economic conditions.

European investors are also watching whether companies can maintain profitability despite elevated financing costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

The region remains sensitive to energy prices because manufacturers, transportation companies and households depend heavily on imported fuel.

A prolonged period of elevated petroleum and natural gas prices could complicate efforts to control inflation while supporting economic growth.

Overseas Markets – Oil Prices Reverse Direction During Monday Trading

Crude oil remained one of the most important influences on international markets Monday.

Prices fluctuated as investors evaluated developments involving Russia, Ukraine and the Middle East.

During an earlier Reuters market update, Brent crude futures traded at $104.37 per barrel, down approximately 0.3%.

U.S. crude futures were quoted at $91.33 per barrel, down approximately 0.6%.

However, the direction changed as the European session progressed.

In a subsequent Reuters global markets report, Brent crude had advanced approximately 1.3% to $106 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures also gained more than 1%.

These figures represent different reporting times during the same trading session, not conflicting closing prices.

The fluctuations followed President Donald Trump’s announcement concerning a proposed halt to attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine.

Trump also proposed increasing Russian diesel exports.

However, Reuters reported that Russia had not confirmed the proposed energy ceasefire, and Ukrainian officials questioned whether the announced arrangement was being observed.

The announcement therefore did not establish a mutually confirmed and implemented ceasefire.

Meanwhile, attacks affecting shipping and airports in the Gulf region reinforced concerns about petroleum transportation and supply availability.

Those developments limited expectations that additional Russian energy exports would provide immediate or lasting relief.

Overseas Markets – Elevated Energy Prices Threaten Inflation Outlook

Persistently high petroleum prices can affect economic conditions far beyond the energy industry.

Diesel is essential for commercial transportation, agriculture, construction, and industrial operations.

When fuel prices rise, companies may face higher transportation, manufacturing, and operating costs.

Businesses must then decide whether to absorb those costs through lower profit margins or pass additional expenses to customers.

Higher gasoline prices can also reduce household purchasing power.

Consumers spending more on transportation and energy may have less money available for restaurants, retail purchases, and other discretionary activities.

These effects matter to financial markets because energy costs can contribute to broader inflation.

If inflation remains elevated, central banks may face pressure to keep monetary policy restrictive.

Higher borrowing costs can affect mortgage lending, business investment, consumer credit and stock market valuations.

The relationship between energy prices and inflation therefore remains a major concern for international investors.

Overseas Markets – U.S. Dollar Strengthens as Gold Declines

Currency markets also reflected investor caution Monday.

Reuters reported the U.S. Dollar Index near 102.42, up about 0.2% during its global markets reporting.

The euro weakened to approximately $1.1175, while the dollar traded near 158.6 Japanese yen.

The dollar’s strength reflected investor attention to geopolitical risks and expectations for U.S. interest rates.

A stronger dollar can increase the cost of dollar-denominated commodities for countries using other currencies.

It can also affect multinational corporate earnings when companies convert overseas revenue into U.S. dollars.

Gold prices declined during the later Reuters reporting period.

Spot gold traded near $4,170 per troy ounce, down about 0.5%.

The quotation refers to spot gold, not a futures contract, and represents an intraday price rather than a settlement.

Gold is often viewed as a defensive asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, but currency movements, interest rates, and investor positioning can also influence its price.

Overseas Markets – U.S. Inflation Reports Become the Next Major Test

Investors are preparing for two important U.S. inflation reports this week.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has scheduled the September Consumer Price Index report for Wednesday, October 14, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The September Producer Price Index report is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, at the same time.

These releases will provide updated information about price pressures affecting American households and businesses.

Economists cited in Reuters’ October 12 global markets report expect headline consumer prices to increase approximately 0.6% during September, producing an annual inflation rate near 3.7%.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is expected to increase approximately 0.2% for the month and 2.5% annually.

These figures are forecasts, not official September inflation results.

A stronger-than-expected inflation report could raise concerns about further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

Conversely, evidence that underlying inflation is moderating could improve investor confidence.

Because U.S. interest rates influence international borrowing costs, currencies and capital flows, the reports could affect financial markets worldwide.

Overseas Maskets – Corporate Earnings Season Could Determine Market Direction

Third-quarter corporate earnings will provide another important test for global equities.

Reuters reported that JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are scheduled to release results Tuesday, October 13, with Bank of America expected to follow Wednesday.

The reports will provide information about consumer finances, lending activity, credit conditions and investment banking.

Technology earnings will also receive close attention following Monday’s semiconductor weakness.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is expected to report Thursday, while Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML is scheduled to report Wednesday.

Investors will look to those announcements for clues about semiconductor demand and artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

According to LSEG IBES estimates cited by Reuters, third-quarter earnings among S&P 500 companies are expected to rise more than 30%, with technology businesses driving much of the projected growth.

European corporate earnings are expected to rise about 21%, or 9.7% excluding the energy sector.

These figures reflect analyst forecasts, not reported corporate results.

Strong earnings could support equity valuations despite elevated energy prices and borrowing costs.

Disappointing results or cautious management forecasts could increase market volatility.

Overseas Markets – What Overseas Trading Means for Wall Street

Monday’s international trading session presented a divided outlook for American investors.

South Korea’s sharp decline highlighted concerns about technology valuations and the financial returns associated with artificial intelligence investment.

Chinese blue-chip stocks also weakened, while European banking shares advanced.

Reuters reported S&P 500 futures were about 0.05% higher in its 11:29 a.m. GMT global market update.

Nasdaq futures declined approximately 0.15% during the same reporting period.

These quotations represented intraday futures trading rather than a prediction of the eventual U.S. stock market close.

The U.S. Treasury market was closed Monday for the Columbus Day federal holiday, while American stock exchanges remained open.

Three developments are likely to remain particularly important for Wall Street: oil prices, inflation data and corporate earnings.

A sustained increase in crude oil could raise operating costs for businesses and reduce consumer purchasing power.

Stronger-than-expected inflation could shape expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

Meanwhile, corporate earnings will help determine whether profitability remains sufficient to support current stock valuations.

Overseas Markets – Global Market Outlook

Overseas financial markets opened Monday with sharply divergent performance.

South Korean technology shares fell sharply, Chinese blue-chip equities declined, and European banking stocks advanced.

Oil prices reversed as investors weighed geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing risks to global energy supplies.

Upcoming U.S. inflation reports and corporate earnings announcements will provide more information on economic conditions and business profitability.

The bottom line: Global markets remain divided rather than uniformly bearish. Weakness in Asia’s technology sector contrasts with gains in European financial institutions, while elevated energy prices and inflation concerns continue to shape investor expectations.

The next several trading sessions will help determine whether corporate earnings can support current stock valuations despite geopolitical uncertainty and higher borrowing costs.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is provided for general news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or a prediction of future market performance. Financial markets fluctuate continuously, and the prices and index changes identified in this report reflect specific reporting periods rather than guaranteed current market values.

Sources: Reuters global markets report, October 12, 2026; Reuters European equities report, October 12, 2026; Reuters U.S. dollar and currency markets report, October 12, 2026; Reuters precious metals report, October 12, 2026; and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics October 2026 economic release calendar.

Read Business News at STL.News

Featured articles: