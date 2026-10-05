Colombo’s Cafe Expands St. Louis Directory Presence

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 5, 2026 (STL.News) Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern, a longtime family-owned neighborhood establishment on Manchester Avenue in St. Louis, has expanded its digital presence with listings in three locally focused business and restaurant directories operated by St. Louis Media, LLC.

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern has been added to the STL.News Business Directory, STL.Directory, and the St. Louis Restaurant Review Directory, giving the restaurant additional online exposure while helping St. Louis-area residents and visitors discover one of the city’s enduring neighborhood taverns.

Located at 6487 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63139, Colombo’s has been part of the local restaurant and tavern landscape since 1951. More recently, the establishment has added another distinction to its long history: Colombo’s serves as the recording studio location for The Brighter Side of Blue, a growing St. Louis-based law-enforcement and true-crime podcast.

The combination gives Colombo’s an unusual position in the St. Louis community. It remains a traditional neighborhood restaurant and tavern while also serving as a home for a digital media platform documenting police stories, criminal cases, law-enforcement history, and the people behind the badge.

A St. Louis Tradition Dating to 1951

Colombo’s history stretches back more than 70 years.

Brothers Mike and Tony Colombo opened the establishment in 1951, beginning a family business that has survived enormous changes in St. Louis, the restaurant industry, and the surrounding neighborhoods. Today, Ryan and Greg Colombo continue the family tradition at Colombo’s.

That longevity is increasingly unusual in the restaurant business.

Independent restaurants and taverns face competition from national chains, changing consumer habits, rising operating expenses, and an increasingly digital marketplace in which online visibility can be nearly as important as a recognizable sign on the building.

Colombo’s, however, has maintained the character of a traditional St. Louis neighborhood tavern.

The restaurant offers the casual food and atmosphere of a local gathering place rather than a national restaurant concept. Its menu includes burgers, chicken wings, sandwiches, appetizers, salads, and St. Louis-style pizza, along with a rotating selection of draft beer.

Among its better-known menu items are its wings, including its distinctive Nine Finger Wings, along with a selection of burgers and other tavern favorites.

Sports, food, drinks, and conversation remain central to the Colombo’s experience.

But the restaurant now has another story taking place downstairs.

Home of The Brighter Side of Blue Podcast

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern is the studio location for The Brighter Side of Blue, a St. Louis podcast founded by active and retired law-enforcement officers.

The podcast describes itself as a program that goes “beyond the headlines” by sharing the cases, personalities, and conversations that have shaped St. Louis from the perspective of people with firsthand law-enforcement experience.

The program identifies four central themes behind its work: remembering sacrifices made in law enforcement, humanizing the people behind the badge, recognizing influential personalities and leaders, and preserving stories involving crimes, cases, and events that have affected the St. Louis community.

The team includes retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Major Danny Howard, SLMPD Lt. Jim “JJ” Joyner, retired SLMPD Detective Tommy Sawyer, and retired SLMPD Sgt. and producer John Frank.

In May 2026, The Brighter Side of Blue announced it would broadcast from its new studio inside Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern. The announcement came during an episode featuring St. Louis Police Officers Association President Marty Garcia and Business Manager Joe Steiger and coincided with the podcast announcing a partnership with the police officers association.

Since its establishment in 2023, The Brighter Side of Blue has built an extensive archive of interviews and discussions covering policing, major criminal investigations, St. Louis history, officer experiences, public safety and the criminal-justice system.

Apple Podcasts currently categorizes the program under True Crime and lists it as updated weekly.

The Colombo’s studio gives the program a setting that fits its personality.

Rather than recording in a conventional corporate broadcasting facility, the podcast operates inside a longtime St. Louis neighborhood tavern — a place where people have gathered for generations to eat, drink, watch sports, and exchange stories.

Now some of those stories are being recorded and preserved.

Colombo’s Added to Three Local Directories

Adding Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern to three St. Louis Media directory platforms is designed to broaden the restaurant’s visibility across different local audiences.

The STL.News Business Directory connects Colombo’s with readers looking for St. Louis-area businesses and locally owned establishments.

STL.Directory provides another locally focused digital presence, helping consumers discover independent businesses, restaurants and service providers throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The St. Louis Restaurant Review Directory places Colombo’s specifically in front of consumers searching for restaurants, taverns, bars, and other dining establishments across the region.

Together, the three listings create multiple online paths leading consumers to the same locally owned St. Louis business.

For independent restaurants, that type of digital visibility has become increasingly important.

Consumers frequently discover restaurants through search engines, online maps, directories, restaurant websites, reviews, social media, and local news coverage before ever walking through the door. Keeping business information accurate across multiple reputable local platforms makes it easier for customers to find an establishment and learn what makes it different.

In Colombo’s case, there is plenty of history to discover.

More Than Another Neighborhood Tavern

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern represents something that has become increasingly difficult to duplicate: continuity.

The Colombo family has been associated with the business since Mike and Tony Colombo opened it in 1951. More than seven decades later, the Colombo name remains on the building, and another generation is carrying the business forward.

At the same time, Colombo’s has found a place in a new generation of St. Louis media through The Brighter Side of Blue.

That creates an interesting intersection between old and new St. Louis.

Upstairs is the neighborhood tavern tradition — burgers, wings, pizza, beer, sports, and conversation.

Inside the building is a podcast studio that uses modern digital platforms to share St. Louis stories with audiences far beyond the neighborhood.

The setting is especially well-suited to a podcast built largely around storytelling.

Police officers, retired investigators, attorneys, public officials, crime victims, and others can sit down behind the microphones and document experiences that might otherwise disappear as generations change.

Meanwhile, Colombo’s continues doing what it has done since 1951: serving as a place where people gather.

Supporting Locally Owned St. Louis Businesses

Adding Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern to the STL.News Business Directory, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review Directory is also part of a broader effort to increase the visibility of locally owned businesses.

Independent restaurants contribute something to a city that national concepts cannot manufacture overnight: history.

Colombo’s has accumulated more than seven decades of it.

Its story now encompasses multiple generations of the Colombo family, decades of St. Louis restaurant and tavern culture, countless neighborhood customers and, more recently, a podcast studio preserving stories from St. Louis law enforcement and criminal-justice history.

For customers looking for a locally owned St. Louis restaurant, neighborhood tavern, place to watch sports or simply an establishment with genuine roots in the community, Colombo’s offers all of those elements under one roof.

And with its addition to STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review, finding that history online should now be easier.

Colombo’s Cafe & Tavern

6487 Manchester Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63139

Phone: 314-647-2661

Established: 1951

Podcast studio: The Brighter Side of Blue