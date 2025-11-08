Old St. Louis Chop Suey – Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the Heart of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Old St. Louis Chop Suey, located on Chippewa Street in St. Louis, Missouri, has long been recognized as a neighborhood favorite for authentic Chinese cuisine served with generous portions, fresh ingredients, and classic flavors. Known for its rich tradition and consistent quality, this local gem represents the true essence of family-style Chinese dining in the St. Louis region. From savory chop suey and fried rice to perfectly crisp egg rolls and flavorful lo mein, every dish reflects a commitment to excellence that keeps customers coming back year after year.

A St. Louis Tradition of Flavor and Hospitality

Old St. Louis Chop Suey is more than a restaurant—it’s a local institution. For decades, it has served families, friends, and business professionals seeking a reliable, delicious meal that captures the comforting flavors of traditional Chinese cooking. The restaurant has maintained its popularity by offering both dine-in and carryout options, ensuring that every guest can enjoy its signature dishes whether at the restaurant or from the comfort of home.

Its warm, welcoming atmosphere and attentive service reflect the values that have made it a cornerstone of the community. Patrons appreciate the balance of traditional charm and modern convenience, with fast service and online ordering options that cater to today’s busy lifestyles.

Diverse Menu with Something for Everyone

The menu at Old St. Louis Chop Suey offers an impressive variety of choices, appealing to both traditionalists and adventurous eaters. Classic favorites include Sweet and Sour Chicken, Beef with Broccoli, Shrimp Fried Rice, and Pork Egg Foo Young—each made fresh to order using high-quality ingredients. Their House Special Chop Suey is a customer favorite, combining meat and vegetables with a savory sauce that highlights the essence of authentic Cantonese cooking.

For those seeking healthier or vegetarian options, the restaurant also offers steamed entrées, vegetable stir-fries, and tofu-based dishes prepared with light sauces. The balance of flavor, freshness, and portion size ensures that every customer leaves satisfied.

Commitment to Quality and Freshness

Old St. Louis Chop Suey has earned a reputation for consistency and freshness. The kitchen staff takes pride in using quality meats, crisp vegetables, and in-house-crafted sauces. Each meal is prepared to order, ensuring the food is always hot, fresh, and bursting with flavor. This dedication to quality has earned the restaurant strong reviews and loyal customers throughout St. Louis.

Their chefs bring years of experience and authenticity to the kitchen, blending traditional recipes with locally inspired touches. Whether you’re dining in for a family meal or grabbing takeout for a quick lunch, the taste and presentation remain exceptional every time.

Old St. Louis Chop Suey Offers Convenient Online Ordering and Catering Options

Recognizing the growing demand for convenience, Old St. Louis Chop Suey has expanded its services to include online ordering and catering. Customers can now place orders directly on the restaurant’s website or via EZCater.com, making it easier than ever to enjoy their favorite dishes at home, in the office, or at special events.

The catering menu offers flexible options for gatherings large and small—from business lunches and corporate events to private celebrations and family parties. With generous portions and dependable service, Old St. Louis Chop Suey makes it simple to impress your guests with authentic Chinese cuisine.

Serving St. Louis with Pride

Located on Chippewa Street, the restaurant is easily accessible to customers from across the city. Its central location, combined with affordable pricing and consistent quality, makes it a top choice for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re a lifelong resident of St. Louis or new to the area, Old St. Louis Chop Suey delivers a genuine taste of the city’s culinary heritage.

Their long-standing presence in the community symbolizes more than great food—it represents a shared history of family gatherings, late-night dinners, and neighborhood loyalty. Each meal carries the spirit of tradition and pride that defines local St. Louis dining.

Experience Old St. Louis Chop Suey Today

If you’re craving authentic Chinese cuisine in St. Louis, look no further than Old St. Louis Chop Suey on Chippewa. With decades of experience, a loyal customer base, and a passion for quality, this restaurant continues to uphold the values of taste, service, and community that have made it a true St. Louis favorite.

Visit their website or explore their menu on EZCater.com to place your next order. Whether you dine in, order online, or schedule catering for your next event, Old St. Louis Chop Suey promises a meal that’s flavorful, satisfying, and unforgettable.

Old St. Louis Chop Suey online ratings and reviews as of November 8, 2025, are as follows:

Google – 4.0 Stars with more than 500 online customer ratings and reviews – impressive

NOTE: The online ratings are subject to change without notice, as consumers can publish reviews 24/7/365.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

NOTE: These business hours are subject to change without notice. Call the restaurant to verify critical information, including business hours.

Name, address, and phone number (NAP):

Old St. Louis Chop Suey

4600 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63116

Phone: +1 (314) 481-2641

Website: OldSTLChopSuey.com

