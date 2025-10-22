Product Overview
The Commercial Display Refrigerator is built for businesses that demand both performance and presentation. Whether you run a restaurant, café, bakery, or supermarket, this professional-grade refrigerator keeps your beverages and food items fresh, visible, and ready to impress customers.
This 3-glass-door upright merchandiser fridge offers 56 cu.ft. of cooling space, 72” width, and ETL certification for safety and efficiency. With its fan cooling system and bright LED lighting, your products stay perfectly chilled and beautifully displayed — helping you attract more buyers effortlessly.
Right now, it’s featured in our Top 3 Hot Deals with Free Delivery, making it the ideal time to upgrade your commercial kitchen or store.
Features
|Feature
|Details
|Product Name
|Commercial Display Refrigerator
|Model
|CLG-1320
|Type
|3 Door Upright Merchandiser
|Total Capacity
|56 cu.ft.
|Width
|72 Inches
|Cooling System
|Fan Cooling
|Temperature Range
|33°F – 41°F
|Certification
|ETL Listed
|Lighting
|LED Interior Illumination
|Best For
|Restaurants, Cafés, Supermarkets
|Warranty
|1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
|Delivery
|Free Nationwide Delivery
Why Choose the Commercial Display Refrigerator
1. Outstanding Cooling Performance
The Commercial Display Refrigerator features a fan cooling system that maintains even air circulation and stable temperatures across all compartments, ensuring your products stay fresh longer.
2. Energy Efficient & Reliable
With ETL certification, this commercial display refrigerator guarantees energy savings without compromising performance. It’s built for long-term commercial use and low maintenance costs.
3. Premium Display Design
Three large tempered glass doors paired with LED lighting make your food and beverages look fresh, appealing, and ready to grab — a perfect visual boost for your business.
4. Spacious & Durable
Offering 56 cu.ft. of storage space, this commercial refrigerator provides ample room for beverages, packaged foods, and dairy items. Adjustable heavy-duty shelves add flexibility for different product sizes.
5. Easy Maintenance
Automatic defrost and digital temperature control make this Commercial Display Refrigerator simple to operate, clean, and maintain — ideal for busy commercial kitchens.
Customer Reviews:
My Commercial Display Refrigerator arrived fast with free delivery. Cooling performance is excellent, and it makes our drinks section stand out!
Stylish, bright, and energy-saving. The LED lights make everything look premium. Totally worth it!
Solid build, smooth operation, and the best part — free delivery! This is truly one of the top 3 deals this season.
FAQs
Q1: What is the capacity of this Commercial Display Refrigerator?
It offers a 56 cu.ft. cooling capacity, ideal for commercial food and beverage display.
Q2: Is delivery free nationwide?
Yes! Every Commercial Display Refrigerator order includes free nationwide delivery.
Q3: Is it energy-efficient?
Absolutely. The ETL certification ensures low energy use and high performance.
Q4: Can it be used in restaurants or bakeries?
Yes, it’s perfect for restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and retail stores.
Q5: What is the temperature range?
It maintains between 33°F and 41°F, perfect for drinks and chilled foods.
Conclusion
The Commercial Display Refrigerator is the perfect blend of efficiency, elegance, and reliability. Its 3-door design, LED illumination, and powerful fan cooling make it the ideal choice for displaying beverages, dairy, and snacks professionally.
Don’t miss out on the Top 3 Hot Deals with Free Delivery — upgrade your business today with a Commercial Display Refrigerator that performs as impressively as it looks.