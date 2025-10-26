Ad imageAd image
Reimagine Cleaning with the Smart Robot Mop Combo

Say goodbye to traditional mops and vacuums. The Smart Robot Mop Combo (AV2800ZE) is your all-in-one cleaning hero — engineered to vacuum, mop, and sanitize your floors automatically. With PowerDetect sensors, AI smart navigation, and self-cleaning features, it delivers spotless floors while you relax.

Contents
Reimagine Cleaning with the Smart Robot Mop ComboIntelligent PowerDetect Cleaning TechnologySelf-Emptying & Self-Refilling ConvenienceSmart Mapping & Voice ControlPerfect for Pets and FamiliesFeaturesSleek Design with Maximum CoverageFAQs

This Smart Robot Mop Combo intelligently switches between vacuuming and mopping based on your floor type, ensuring your hardwoods, tiles, and carpets all receive the perfect clean. It’s time to let your smart home do the work for you.

Robot vacuum and mop on floor

Intelligent PowerDetect Cleaning Technology

Powered by next-gen PowerDetect sensors, this Smart Robot Mop Combo automatically adjusts suction and water flow according to the surface. It detects dirt, dust, and pet hair for precision cleaning — ensuring every corner shines without any manual effort.

Self-Emptying & Self-Refilling Convenience

Unlike standard robot mops, the Smart Robot Mop Combo is truly hands-free. It empties itself for up to 60 days and refills clean water automatically for 30 days. The Self-Clean Pad Wash & Dry System ensures every mop cycle begins with a fresh pad — hygienic and ready for action.

Smart Robot Mop Combo with PowerDetect Cleaning

Smart Mapping & Voice Control

The Smart Robot Mop Combo learns your home layout using AI laser navigation and creates efficient cleaning routes. You can control, schedule, and customize cleaning zones via the SharkClean App or simply command it using Alexa or Google Assistant.

Perfect for Pets and Families

Pet hair, crumbs, and spills are no problem for this Smart Robot Mop Combo. Its powerful suction captures everything from fine dust to large debris, while the mop gently lifts stains — ideal for homes with pets or kids.

Self-Clean Wash & Dry System Smart Robot Mop

Features

FeatureDescription
Product NameSmart Robot Mop Combo (AV2800ZE)
TechnologyPowerDetect Smart Sensors
FunctionsVacuum & Mop Combo
MaintenanceSelf-Emptying (60 Days) / Self-Refill (30 Days)
Mop SystemSelf-Clean Pad Wash & Dry
Control OptionsSharkClean App, Alexa, Google Assistant
Design ColorWhite
DeliveryFree Delivery Across USA
AI Mapping & App Control Smart Robot Mop Combo

Sleek Design with Maximum Coverage

Finished in modern white, this Smart Robot Mop Combo fits beautifully into any home decor. Its slim design glides under furniture, reaching spaces where ordinary mops and vacuums can’t.

Smart Robot Mop Combo

Customer Reviews

This Smart Robot Mop Combo makes my floors sparkle every day! I love that I don’t need to lift a finger.

Absolutely love this! It empties and cleans itself. Worth every dollar for the convenience.

The Smart Robot Mop Combo changed my cleaning routine completely. Quiet, efficient, and powerful.

FAQs

Q1: Does the Smart Robot Mop Combo work on carpets?
Yes, it automatically switches from mopping to vacuum mode on carpeted areas.

Q2: How often do I need to refill or empty it?
The Smart Robot Mop Combo self-empties for up to 60 days and self-refills for up to 30 days.

Q3: Can I use it with voice control?
Yes! It works seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Q4: Is it pet-friendly?
100%. It’s designed to pick up pet hair, dander, and dirt efficiently.

Q5: Does it dry the mop pad?
Yes, it features a Self-Clean Wash & Dry Pad System that keeps pads fresh for every use.

