Commercial Refrigerator – The Ultimate Cooling Solution for Professionals
PEAKCOLD 3-Door Commercial Refrigerator
Engineered with advanced cooling technology, this commercial-grade fridge ensures consistent temperatures, preserving your ingredients’ taste and texture. With three wide glass doors and bright LED lighting, it’s perfect for showcasing your beverages, dairy, or prepped meals in a visually appealing way.
Why This Commercial Refrigerator Is a Game-Changer
Every professional kitchen needs a refrigerator that can handle pressure — and the PEAKCOLD Commercial Refrigerator does exactly that. Designed for heavy daily use, it combines durability, large storage space, and energy savings in one sleek stainless-steel body.
The digital thermostat ensures precise temperature control between 33°F and 41°F, maintaining freshness at all times. Plus, its energy-efficient compressor keeps running costs low while delivering powerful cooling round-the-clock.
Features
|Feature
|Description
|Brand
|PEAKCOLD
|Model
|3-Door Commercial Refrigerator
|Capacity
|72 Cubic Feet
|Material
|Stainless Steel
|Dimensions
|81″ Wide
|Cooling Type
|Fan Cooling
|Temperature Range
|33°F – 41°F
|Lighting
|White Internal LED
|Energy Efficiency
|High
|Delivery
|Free Delivery
Impressive Capacity for Every Business
Need space? You’ve got it. This 72 cubic ft Commercial Refrigerator provides ample room for bulk storage. With adjustable shelves, you can organize everything — from drinks to deli products — effortlessly. Its 81-inch wide frame makes stocking and access quick and convenient, even during rush hours.
Durable Stainless Steel Design
Made with high-quality stainless steel, this refrigerator resists corrosion, dents, and daily wear. It’s built to last, offering a professional look that complements any modern kitchen or store layout. The auto-defrost system and easy-to-clean interior save time on maintenance, letting you focus on what matters — your business.
Energy-Efficient & Eco-Friendly
This Commercial Refrigerator features white LED internal lighting, offering clear visibility without adding extra heat. It uses eco-friendly refrigerant gas, making it better for the environment and your energy bill.
Customer Reviews:
This commercial refrigerator is a beast! Keeps everything perfectly chilled, and it looks amazing in our kitchen.
Huge space, powerful cooling, and energy-efficient. The free delivery made it an easy buy.
Perfect for our café. Sleek glass doors, super bright lighting — customers love how everything looks.
FAQ
Q1: Is this commercial refrigerator suitable for restaurants?
Yes! It’s ideal for restaurants, bakeries, and supermarkets needing consistent cooling and large storage.
Q2: Does it come with a warranty?
Yes, it includes 1-year parts & labor warranty and 5-year compressor coverage.
Q3: How energy-efficient is it?
It uses eco-friendly refrigerant and LED lighting, reducing energy costs by up to 20%.
Q4: Can I adjust the shelves?
Absolutely. The refrigerator includes adjustable shelves for flexible organization.
Q5: Is free delivery available?
Yes, free nationwide delivery is included with every order.
PEAKCOLD Commercial Refrigerator — 3-door design, 72 cu ft capacity, energy-efficient cooling
