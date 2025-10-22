FAQ

Q1: Is this commercial refrigerator suitable for restaurants?

Yes! It’s ideal for restaurants, bakeries, and supermarkets needing consistent cooling and large storage.

Q2: Does it come with a warranty?

Yes, it includes 1-year parts & labor warranty and 5-year compressor coverage.

Q3: How energy-efficient is it?

It uses eco-friendly refrigerant and LED lighting, reducing energy costs by up to 20%.

Q4: Can I adjust the shelves?

Absolutely. The refrigerator includes adjustable shelves for flexible organization.

Q5: Is free delivery available?

Yes, free nationwide delivery is included with every order.

