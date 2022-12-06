What Are The Crypto Tokens Taking Over The Coin Market – Binance Coin, Chiliz, and Big Eyes? – NewsWatch

The coin market is one of the largest financial markets worldwide. With thousands of tokens already added and more being added daily, the coin market can often look clustered. Despite the relative abundance of crypto tokens in the coin market, certain alternatives usually stand out. These crypto coins generally have the best utility and unbeatable infrastructure.

Identifying top cryptocurrency alternatives in the market at any time is difficult. You’ll have to check through all the coins that are doing well and decide who’s making an impression on the crypto space. If you want to read about the tokens taking over the crypto space, keep reading.



Binance Coin (BNB) Known As One Of The Fastest Rising Crypto

Binance coin, also known as BNB, is a cryptocurrency anyone would love to have in their portfolio. Before the 2022 crypto dip, Binance coin was one of the fastest-rising cryptocurrencies. Its price increased exponentially and was well on its way to $1,000. This cryptocurrency is the platform token of the Binance exchange platform. It’s used to pay transaction fees on the platform.

BNB has enjoyed an explosive bull run because of its utility. As the native token of a world-renowned exchange platform, its demand is outstanding. Despite being launched less than a decade ago, BNB has almost exhausted its entire token supply. The total BNB in circulation is set to reduce the supply even further. There’s an auto-burn mechanism that reduces the supply occasionally.

Chiliz (CHZ) The Fans Favourite

Chiliz is a crypto token that changes the relationship between fans and their favourite teams. With Chiliz, fans will have a say in some important decisions about their team. The amount of involvement fans are allowed will depend on the team in question. Chiliz is also known as CHZ. You can find CHZ on the top crypto exchange platforms worldwide. Popular football teams have joined the Chiliz project, including PSG, and Barcelona.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

When you look at a project like Big Eyes, there’s hardly anything to take away from it. This meme coin made a name for itself before its launch. Now that’s impressive. There’s been plenty of hype about Big Eyes and what it’s capable of, and it’s safe to say that this crypto token lives up to its reputation. The first thing to note about Big Eyes is they have a proactive development team. Big Eyes’ developers want the token to be among the top coins in the market by 2030. It may sound like a lofty dream, but they have wasted no time showing they mean business.



Their first action point was to give Big EyesEyes an interesting utility. Big Eyes is an NFT-minting coin. If you didn’t know, these types of coins are quite rare. Big Eyes’ feline interface will endear cat lovers to fall in love with the project. Traders will use big Eyes to create beautiful NFTs. Gradually, more NFT collections will be made. If you’re interested in being a part of the Big Eyes project, you can learn about their plans. They maintain a transparent policy and have their roadmap on their website.



BIG Eyes, also known as BIG, is a meme coin that gives back to the people. It has a total market supply of 200 billion BIG. Big Eyes’ developers have earmarked 5% of this supply as charity. That’s not all. They’ll be rewarding those who participate in their presale with $250,000. Prizes will be distributed according to which traders have bought BIG. Finally, there’s a centralized exchange on this platform. Here, anyone can sell their swap crypto assets and NFTs.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL