What are the Biggest RTG Hits of All Time?

(STL.News) Realtime Gaming (henceforth referred to as RTG) is one of the most popular iGaming game developers’ companies on the internet. They began operating in 1998, and throughout their two-decade career, they have operated under licenses from various operators, whilst also partnering with gaming platform developer SoftGamings in 2020 to broaden their reach even further. Though they were founded in Georgia, they quickly moved development to Costa Rica, where they have been operating ever since.

Realtime Gaming offers a number of different games and sportsbook options. Users of the site can play one of the numerous online slots that the company has produced, and fans of sports and betting can spend some time on one of their numerous sportsbooks. If you take a look at this RTG casino list, you will find a dozen casinos that feature RTG games.

But, what are the most popular RTG games on their website right now? In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the most beloved games that the company has to offer.

Slot Games

The most popular games that RTG has to offer tend to be online slot games. For those not in the know, online slots are, in many ways, similar to land-based slots. They involve spinning a number of reels until you get the desired result, and earn back the money you’ve bet. In many cases, however, online slots tend to be a lot more interesting than their land-based counterparts. The reason for this is, online slots, oftentimes, feature a number of bonus games which make the game a lot more interesting. On top of that, they often have a theme, which tends to be executed through visual and audio effects, making the games more exciting and thrilling for the player. So, what are the most popular slot games on the RTG website right now?

Megasaur

Megasaur is a 5×3-reel, heavily inspired by the time of the dinosaurs. When it comes to games like these, it is impossible to separate them from Jurassic Park, which is an obvious inspiration. However, the game places a unique spin on the genre, introducing some truly strange, and lesser-known dinosaurs. With four unique dino symbols, as well as a bunch of wilds and scatter symbols, the game is sure to be thrilling for any fan of slots and dinosaurs.

Caesar’s Empire

Keeping to the theme of history, the Caesar’s Empire slot attempts to capture the era of Ancient Rome, and the many conquests of one of Rome’s greatest generals and leaders. With symbols like Cleopatra, the gladius and shield, and the centurion helmet, the slot captures the aesthetics of Ancient Rome quite well. History buffs are sure to get a kick out of it.

Lucha Libre 1 & 2

For fans of pro wrestling, this is the perfect slot. Lucha Libre is one of the most unique and fascinating entertainment sports in the world, and this slot attempts to capture the feel and aesthetic of the sport. A 5×3-reel slot with over 30 beltways, Lucha Libre appeals to both low-stake players and high-stake players, as well as newbies.