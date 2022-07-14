West Virginia – State of Emergency for McDowell County

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for McDowell County due to flooding

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for McDowell County due to excessive rainfall on Monday, July 12, 2022, which caused significant flooding that damaged over 75 homes, approximately a dozen bridges, and numerous roads throughout the county. The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and local officials, to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.