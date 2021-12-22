West Virginia Governor appoints Michael Honaker

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice appointed Michael Honaker of Lewisburg to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 42nd District. The district covers parts of Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe counties.

“I know Michael is going to do a great job representing the people of the 42nd District and I am honored to make this appointment,” Gov. Justice said.

Honaker fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Barry Bruce earlier this month and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

“I am honored that Governor Justice has appointed me to this position and I look forward to fervently representing the citizens of the 42nd District in the Legislature of West Virginia,” Honaker said.