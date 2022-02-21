West Virginia Governor – $8.3 million Grants For Trails

Gov. Justice announces over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants, benefitting dozens of communities across state
The grants help towns and cities improve their recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more
CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice announced the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia.
These grants help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more, by either building from scratch or enhancing what they already have through various types of projects.
The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Gov. Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.
“I could not be more proud to make my recommendations for each of these deserving and exciting projects on behalf of these communities and the entire state,” Gov. Justice added.
The approved projects are as follows:
TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS
(18 of 29 total awardees)
BERKELEY COUNTY
City of Martinsburg – $1,078,202.50
North Queen Street Streetscape Improvements Phase 3
Construction of approximately 1,600 linear feet of sidewalk replacement along North Queen Street in Martinsburg.
BOONE COUNTY
City of Madison – $656,250.00
Madison Main Street Streetscape Phase 2
Design and construction of approximately 780 linear feet of replacement sidewalks along Main Street in Madison.
BROOKE COUNTY
Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners – $70,000.00
Panhandle Rail Trail Paving 2021
Asphalt paving of approximately 3,900 linear feet of the Panhandle Rail-Trail in Weirton.
CABELL COUNTY
Village of Barboursville – $933,665.00
Barboursville Pedestrian Bicycle Path
Construction of approximately 3,900 linear feet of a bicycle-pedestrian path along Park Road in Barboursville Park.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Babcock State Park – $350,000.00
Babcock State Park Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail Phase 3
Construction and rehabilitation of existing trail in Babcock State Park.
Babcock State Park – $350,000.00
Babcock State Park Sewell Trail Phase 2
Construction of approximately 4.5 miles of trail connection between New River Gorge Trail System and Babcock Trail System.
Town of Ansted – $50,000.00
Rich Creek Road Sidewalk Improvements
Design of sidewalk replacement along Rich Creek Road in Ansted.
GREENBRIER COUNTY
City of Ronceverte – $474,000.00
Ronceverte Main Street Sidewalks
Design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Corporation of Ranson – $390,520.00
Ranson 5th Avenue Connector Project
Construction of approximately 3,000 linear feet of new sidewalk along 5th Avenue in Ranson.
KANAWHA COUNTY
Town of Cedar Grove – $362,021.25
Cedar Grove Sidewalk Improvements Phases 1 & 2
Construction of new and replacement sidewalks and ramps on various streets throughout Cedar Grove.
MARSHALL COUNTY
City of Cameron – $187,365.00
Cameron Sidewalk Repair
Design and construction of sidewalk replacement in the downtown area of Cameron.
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission – $50,000.00
Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Project
Design and construction of sidewalk replacement around the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.
MONONGALIA COUNTY
City of Morgantown – $300,000.00
Morgantown Pleasant Street Streetscape Phase 3
Construction of approximately 300 linear feet of replacement sidewalks and pedestrian lighting along Pleasant Street in Morgantown.
WVU-Facilities and Services – $300,000.00
WVU Campus Connector Path
Design of an approximately 1-mile connector path between WVU’s Evansdale and Downtown campuses in Morgantown.
MORGAN COUNTY
Town of Bath – $496,246.25
Bath Streetscape Phase 4B
Continuation of construction of new and replacement sidewalks, curbs, and lighting in various locations in Bath.
NICHOLAS COUNTY
City of Summersville – $450,000.00
Webster Road Sidewalk Construction
Construction of approximately 2,300 linear feet of new sidewalk along Webster Road in Summersville.
WETZEL COUNTY
Town of Hundred – $300.000.00
Hundred New Sidewalks
Design and construction for new sidewalks along US 250 within the Town of Hundred.
City of New Martinsville – $250,000.00
New Martinsville Bike Path Extension
Construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of bike/shared-use path along the Ohio River in New Martinsville.
RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROJECTS
(11 of 29 total awardees)
FAYETTE COUNTY
Town of Ansted – $60,000.00
Hawks Nest Trail Trestle Improvements
Design of the Hawks Nest Trail trestle improvements near Ansted.
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier River Trail Foundation Inc. – $150,000.00
Greenbrier River Trail Trailhead Improvement
Construction of a new trailhead for the Greenbrier River Trail near Caldwell.
LOGAN COUNTY
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority – $100,000.00
Bearwallow Trail System Maintenance
Maintenance of the existing 100 miles of the Bearwallow Trail System.
MINGO COUNTY
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority – $100,000.00
Devil Anse Trail System Maintenance
Maintenance of the existing 56 miles of the Devil Anse Trail System.
MONONGALIA COUNTY
Monongahela River Trails Conservancy – $200,000.00
Caperton Trail Lighting Project
Design and construction for lighting on the Caperton Rail-Trail in the Wharf and Morgantown Business Districts.
MORGAN COUNTY
Cacapon Resort State Park Foundation – $250,000.00
Cacapon Intermediate Level Mountain Bike Trails
Construction of approximately 5.5 miles of new bike trails within Cacapon State Park.
OHIO COUNTY
Village of Bethlehem – $50,000.00
Village of Bethlehem Community Park Rehabilitation & Expansion Part 2
Design and construction of approximately 1,000 linear feet of trail within Bethlehem Community Park.
SUMMERS COUNTY
Summers County Commission – $50,000.00
John Henry Historical Park Walking Bridge
Design of a walking bridge to connect the hiking trails on the East and West side of John Henry Historical Park.
WAYNE COUNTY
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority – $100,000.00
Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail Maintenance
Maintenance of the existing 100 miles of the Cabwaylingo Trail System.
WOOD COUNTY
Wood County Commission – $187,500.00
Mountwood Park ATV Trails
Design and construction of 10 miles of new ATV trail within Mountwood Park.
WYOMING COUNTY
WV DNR Parks and Recreation Section – $20,000.00
Falls Trail Improvements and Interpretive Signage
Construction of boardwalk and observation areas along the Falls Trail within the Twin Falls Resort Park.