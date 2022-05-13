Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Ha Kim Ngoc

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ngoc

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc to discuss the remarkable progress made over the years in bilateral relations between the United States and Vietnam. The two leaders discussed the strong security and economic cooperation between the United States and Vietnam, which has proven vital in contributing to a rules-based, interconnected, and open Indo-Pacific region. They also discussed our shared efforts to confront climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Deputy Secretary also raised human rights and the importance of Vietnam’s fulfillment of its international human rights obligations and commitments.