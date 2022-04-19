Wendy Sherman to Participate in a Conversation

Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Friends of Europe

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary Sherman will participate in a conversation hosted by the Friends of Europe at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. Deputy Secretary Sherman will discuss U.S.-EU cooperation on a range of topics, including our shared approach to the People’s Republic of China, our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia.