WEC Energy – Jayhawk Wind Farm

WEC Energy Group’s Jayhawk Wind Farm goes into service

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today announced that the 190-megawatt Jayhawk Wind Farm in Bourbon and Crawford counties, Kansas, has achieved commercial operation.

Jayhawk is generating renewable energy that is being sold under a long-term contract to Meta, formerly the Facebook company.

WEC Energy Group’s investment is expected to total $302 million for the 90% ownership interest and substantially all of the tax benefits. The investment is part of the company’s ongoing ESG Progress Plan — which calls for significant investments in efficiency, sustainability, and growth.

“Our commitment to the Jayhawk project is another step forward in our comprehensive plan to build a bright, sustainable future, serve strong, vibrant customers and continue to grow earnings from our portfolio of renewable energy assets,” said Gale Klappa, executive chairman.

The Jayhawk site consists of 70 GE wind turbines. Invenergy has acquired the remaining 10% ownership interest and will operate the facility. The project was developed by Apex Clean Energy, a leading clean energy company.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation’s premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota.

The company’s principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources, and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds, and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 40,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees, and more than $38 billion of assets.