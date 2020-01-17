WEC Energy Group raises quarterly dividend

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63.25 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an increase of 7 percent over the current quarterly dividend of 59 cents a share. This raises the annual dividend rate to $2.53 a share.

The higher dividend is payable March 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2020. This marks the 310th consecutive quarter — dating back to 1942 — that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

“With today’s action by our board, 2020 will be the seventeenth consecutive year of dividend increases for our stockholders,” said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. “We will continue to target a dividend payout of 65 to 70 percent of earnings.”