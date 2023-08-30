Facebook Twitter
WebTech Group Announced its Creation of a PBN to maximize its effectiveness of press release distribution.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) WebTech Group is the editor-in-chief for STL.News and St. Louis Restaurant Review.  They recently announced on their website that they had created or expanded their PBN.

What is a PBN?

PBN is the acronym for “private blog network.”

A PBN aims to build backlinks within a network of websites you own easily and control to increase traffic and domain authority, resulting in better search result rankings.

When they publish a press release for a customer, they want the press release found and read by the targeted audience.  This is one of their strategies to make that happen.

Sites owned and controlled by WebTech Group are:

WebTech Group has owned and managed STL.News since 2017 and has published over 250,000 news stories.  All of its traffic is a result of the SEO practices applied during the design phase as well as the publishing phase.

The founder of WebTech Group is SEO Certified and never forgets the importance of search results.

Once a press release is published, it is shared with its social media network.

Links:

Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
