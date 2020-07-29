Entertainment

Wayne County Woman Wins $100,000 Playing Michigan Lottery’s Game Online

07/29/2020
Michigan (STL.News) A 20-year-old Wayne County woman’s screams woke her entire house up after she won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout game online.

“I tried a few games that night, and when I hit $100,000 I was shocked,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous.  “I didn’t believe it at first, but I showed my mom and she said it was real.

“I started screaming and woke my dad and sister up! It was such a crazy night!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize.  She plans to use the money for college, a shopping spree, and then save the remainder.

