Washington man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Battle Ground, Washington man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

Had various weapons decorated with Nazi symbols; engaged in six-hour standoff with police

(STL.News) A 44-year-old Battle Ground, Washington, man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Lynn Manley Cargile was arrested on December 26, 2019, following a six-hour stand-off with police. Cargile was indicted federally in August 2021. At today’s sentencing hearing Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said, “If you want your children to have a different life (than you), it’s up to you to model that for them.”

According to records filed in the case, police were called to Cargile’s home by a 9-1-1 call from his ex-wife, who alleged that Cargile had pushed her on their bed, had refused to allow her to get up, and when she later attempted to flee, had pulled her back into the house by her hair. After a lengthy wait, officers used ‘flash-bang’ devices to get Cargile to leave the house, and he was taken into custody. When officers entered the home to secure it for officer safety, they noted numerous firearms.

After obtaining a court authorized search warrant, law enforcement discovered a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle with a swastika on the rifle butt and a Black Rain Ordinance short-barreled rifle. Investigators also found two silencers, one of which was marked with “SS Bolts” markings associated with a Nazi Germany paramilitary organization. Cargile is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions in Clark County Washington for attempting to elude (2002 and 2003) and illegal firearms possession (1999 and 2002).

Cargile was in state custody until August 2021 serving a 29-month prison sentence for domestic violence stemming from the same incident. The court and prosecutors took into account that state prison term in determining the appropriate federal sentence.

Speaking at sentencing, Cargile said he had renounced his white supremacist views. “For the first time in my life I want to do something different. I want to do gang intervention and give back to the community…. My goal is to be a good dad, serve God and give back to my community.”

Chief Judge Ricardo S. Martinez ordered Cargile to be on supervised release for three years following prison with drug treatment and mental health treatment as appropriate. As he closed the hearing, the Chief Judge noted that he does not usually believe the statements defendants make about how they have changed, but he does believe the actions they take once released from custody.

The case was investigated by the Battle Ground Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Will Dreher and former Assistant United States Attorney Angelica Williams.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today