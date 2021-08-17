Washington: Escareno-Sanchez Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Washington man, Alberto Escareno-Sanchez sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking on Flathead Indian Reservation

MISSOULA (STL.News) A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine to the Flathead Indian Reservation for redistribution was sentenced today to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Alberto Escareno-Sanchez, 27, of Sunnyside, Washington, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2019, Flathead Tribal Police officers pulled over a vehicle in which Escareno-Sanchez was a passenger. During a later search of the vehicle pursuant to a warrant, investigators found meth, a firearm, and other drug paraphernalia. In July 2020, law enforcement served a search warrant on Escareno-Sanchez’s residence and found meth, heroin, two handguns, and $14,286 in currency. The defendant told law enforcement that the drugs, a gun, and the money belonged to him. In addition, confidential informants assisted Escareno-Sanchez with distributing pounds of meth in Flathead and Lake Counties and indicated to law enforcement that the defendant made trips to Washington to get meth for distribution on the Flathead Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today