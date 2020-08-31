Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Tavonte Robinson in Burglary & Parental Kidnapping

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One and Parental Kidnapping offenses that occurred on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the 1300 Block of T Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:47 am, the suspect identified as 20 year-old Tavonte Robinson, of Northeast, DC, used force to enter a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took 3 year-old McKenzie Washington, and fled the scene in a white Chevy Suburban. Mr. Robinson is the father of McKenzie Washington.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727 9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE