Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects & Vehicle of Interest in a Burglary

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:43 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or the vehicle of interest or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE