Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspects in an Armed Carjacking: 1300 Block of 2nd Street, Northeast

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:19 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

