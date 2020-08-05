General

Washington DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:41 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location.  The suspect discharged a handgun at the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.  The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

