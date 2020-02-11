Washington DC Metropolitan Police Seeking Information Relating to Death of 11-month old Makenzie Anderson

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:56 pm, MPD members were notified of an infant that was transported to an area hospital with multiple life threatening injuries. Despite all life-saving efforts, the infant succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 11 month-old Makenzie Anderson, of Northeast, DC.

An autopsy was performed on the decedent’s remains. The cause of death was determined to be Blunt Force Trauma to the head, trauma inflicted by another, and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.