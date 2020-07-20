Washington DC Metropolitan Police Searching For Missing Olga Ooro

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34 year-old Olga Ooro, who was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, in the evening hours on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Olga Ooro is Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances. She is described as a black female, with a dark brown complexion, 5’9” in height, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Olga Ooro is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE