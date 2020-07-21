Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Nicholas Richardson in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 15, 2019, in the 4300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:45 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during this offense. Detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27 year-old Nicholas Richardson, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

