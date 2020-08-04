Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest John Rubin in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a metal object and assaulted the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, 66 year-old John Rubin, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

