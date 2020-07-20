Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Dale Forrest in Burglary

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspect entered a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, 32 year-old Dale Forrest, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

