Washington DC Mayor Bowser to Host DC’s National Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Registration Still Open for Four-Day Virtual Summit Featuring Panel Conversations, Breakout Sessions, and Virtual Expo

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Tuesday, September 15, at 2 pm., Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off the District’s third annual National Maternal & Infant Health Summit – Rethinking Our Perspectives, Retooling Our Actions: A Life Course Approach to Improving Maternal and Infant Health.

Mayor Bowser will open the Summit with welcoming remarks and participate in a panel discussion: What We’ve Learned from COVID-19: The Pandemic’s Impact on Perinatal Health and Our Next Steps. The kickoff will feature two additional panel discussions:

Understanding the Root Causes: The Impact of Trauma on the Life Course

In the Forefront: Moving the Needle on Perinatal Health through Youth Voice & Advocacy

This year’s four-day Summit will be entirely virtual, featuring panel discussions, community-led workshops, and a virtual resource expo dedicated to connecting District residents with local and national resources and supports needed to ensure babies, their families, and communities have what they need to thrive.

The kickoff will be followed by a series of daily breakout discussions from Wednesday, September 16 through Friday, September 18. The Summit’s full agenda for each day is available here.

To learn more about the Summit and to RSVP, visit dcmaternalhealth.com.

