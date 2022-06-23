Warren County Felon Who Shot at Deputy Sentenced to 120 Months Imprisonment

A man who shot at a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was sentenced yesterday in federal court to 120 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rodriguez Crudup pled guilty to the charge on March 23, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Easley stated, “We stand with and will protect law enforcement who respond to dangerous situations. Our office will continue to prosecute armed felons who threaten our community.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on December 28, 2021, during the early morning hours, a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in Warrenton, North Carolina. The deputy was advised that Crudup, who was at the residence, took the victim’s loaded firearm and ran from the residence into the woods.

The deputy heard Crudup running in the woods and ran towards the area identifying himself as a Warren County Sheriff’s Officer. At this time a single shot was discharged by the defendant and the deputy heard the crack of a projectile pass over his head. The deputy retreated and took cover at his vehicle as he called additional units. Crudup was later arrested, and the loaded firearm was found in the woods where Crudup had been.

An assessment of the firearm revealed it had jammed after the first round was discharged. Crudup’s prior convictions include breaking and entering, and two prior convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge James C. Dever rejected the defendant’s arguments that this was an accidental discharge and found the defendant intentionally fired his weapon at a law enforcement officer. The defendant was sentenced to the maximum sentence he could receive.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District James C. Dever. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jane J. Jackson and Yasir Sadat prosecuted the case.

