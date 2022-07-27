Wallace Cody Sentenced for Possession of Firearm

Pine Ridge Man, Wallace Cody Daugherty Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, woman convicted of Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced on July 7, 2022, by Judge Karen E. Schreier, U.S. District Court.

Wallace Cody Daugherty, age 29, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Daugherty was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2021. He pleaded guilty on December 8, 2021.

The conviction stems from Daugherty, who was an unlawful user of a controlled substance and prohibited from possessing firearms, approaching his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital on September 24, 2020, while in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. As she attempted to drive away, Daugherty fired multiple rounds at her vehicle, striking it multiple times.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama prosecuted the case.

Daugherty was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

