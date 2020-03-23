Walgreens Update on COVID-19 Testing

(STL.News) Walgreens released the following statement updating on COVID-19 testing:

As we announced on March 13, we are working with the Administration and state and local health officials to help provide and expand access to COVID-19 testing. This past weekend (March 21-22), we activated our first drive-thru testing site in the Chicago area.

This is a critical time for our country, and COVID-19 response requires collaboration across industries and sectors. Walgreens is proud to be playing an instrumental role in this public-private partnership, and to do everything we can to help ensure the health and well-being of Americans during the pandemic. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

Access to testing is critical. Initially, locally executed, state-run and federally supported COVID-19 testing at this site will be available for those on the front lines of the pandemic, including first responders and health care workers. Over the coming days, our most vulnerable citizens, including those over age 65, will also be directed to this location. It will not be available to the general public. In the interest of security and patient privacy, media will not be permitted to have access to the testing site, but we are available to respond to requests for information.

At this initial site and going forward, all government-run testing will be administered at a dedicated space at select locations, outside of the stores such as in parking lots. Individuals being tested will not be permitted to leave their vehicles or to enter the store. The company will work closely with all partners at participating locations to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team members.

The company is continuing to work closely with many stakeholders, including the Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and many others, to identify other potential select Walgreens sites that may help meet this urgent need for convenient access to testing.

Walgreens has a long history of being there for its customers and communities, especially in times of need. We play a critical role in the national healthcare delivery system and in the thousands of communities we serve across the country. We are inspired and deeply grateful to all our employees, particularly our store team members, who are going the extra mile to help our customers in ways large and small during this challenging time in our country’s history. The company is committed to working around the clock on COVID-19 response efforts to support the health, safety and well-being of our customers, patients and team members. This is our mission, and it has never been more important that it is today.