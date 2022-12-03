Wait till the new year and see how the global economies are progressing: Stephen Innes

“Everything at this point is revolving around the Fed and inflation. So, that is what we will continue to focus on in global markets including emerging markets,” says

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist, SPI Asset Management

Indian markets are scaling new highs day after day and on Friday, we took a breather after eight days of rally. What is your outlook when it comes to the markets, Indian markets or the emerging markets as whole?



We are seeing a culmination of the softer CPI print in the US a few weeks ago and that offers some breathing room to a lot of the emerging markets in the sense that the Federal Reserve would probably start thinking about tapping the brakes a bit on this aggressive policy they have been running with.

The real mandate is about putting that inflation ginny back in the bottle and arguably these aggressive rate hikes are showing signs of doing that. On Thursday night, we had a drop in the PCE deflator which is the Fed’s favourite gauge and this is quite favourable. We are seeing it playing out more in foreign exchange land here where we are seeing Asia currencies rally.

They are also helped by the China reopening but just sticking with the Fed thing here, these lower yields are offering some attractive alternatives over Asia and we are starting to see this play out right now.

I want to pull back a little bit in the sense that we have situations right now in China where there is a lot of protest going on in the street. We are seeing a little bit of a selloff right now. So defensive play against what may happen over the weekend and, of course, we have the broader markets back-tracking a little bit here because of uncertainty over the Fed coming in a little bit stronger than expected but I think everything at this point is revolving around the Fed and inflation. So, that is what we will continue to focus on in global markets including emerging markets.

Since you are talking about how everything is revolving around the Fed. There is an impending meeting on December 13 and 14. What is your own expectation? Is it really going to be 50 bps because that is what the comment came in from Jerome Powell but there was Bullard and Williams talking about the need to continue the rate hikes. Secondly, if I can get your views on the dollar index as well, where do you see that headed now?



Well it is very interesting. Powell is not one for surprising the market. He had never done it really and the market is coalescing around a 50 bps rate hike in December. It would be walloping if they raised rates by 75 basis points. I do not think that will happen. I think they will stick to 50 bps and allow the lagged effects of those interest rates hikes to play out in the economy.

I do not think it is necessary or it is the Fed’s intention to drive the US economy into a recession but now we have to keep our eye on that. The dollar is a little bit of an interesting play here as usual. We have everybody and her little sister who looks at the US dollar going into a new year, everybody says it is going to sell off quite dramatically.

I am taking a little bit of reflective pause here. We have to be concerned about global growth. Of course, it would lose a lot of that risk premium that was inherently building up in the US and strengthen the US with geopolitical risks. We had Covid risk in Asia. These are real colossal risks which have started to simmer, come off the boil a little bit. These are helping other currencies do quite a bit better but in Asia we have typically exported communities.

Now if there is a recession globally, Asian currencies typically do not do very well in that environment not only because there is safe haven demand but the terms of trade do not work out. So, we have to keep our eye on the big picture here and be a little bit hesitant to put my chips on a softer Fed and hope it is going to guarantee a stronger dollar. We have to wait till the new year and see how the global economies are progressing.

My view here is that if China reopens successfully, that will be a shot in the arm and the currency markets not only in Asia but globally will need to sort of get that US dollar back in. Then the currency markets will perform much better.