Voxel Crazy Head and Metaspace?game Represent a Combination of Reality, Game Development, and High Technology

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Voxel Crazy Head and Metaspace.game invite users to create their own avatars and take part in a thrilling metaverse adventure.

What Is Voxel Crazy Head?

Voxel Crazy Head is a blockchain-based collection of 10,000 unique NFT heads that also function as keys to the metaverse. The voxel head becomes a digital avatar, gaining access to the Metaspace.game meta platform. Each head’s unique DNA code impacts the character’s fate. The collection contains 12 attributes with 324 possible values; and the number of combinations is 40778090496000.

Gain Access to Metaspace.game With Voxel Crazy Head

Metaspace.game is a symbiosis of reality, game development and high technology. The graphics are implemented with the Unreal Engine game engine. The main objective of the metaverse is to integrate all high-tech services and technologies into a single virtual realm, including shops, banks, online cinemas, social networks, delivery services, training, entertainment, competitions, communication, trade, etc.

Consider the following scenario: a user wishes to purchase a plot of land in some area for construction. The user connects to Metaspace.game, selects the area of interest and teleports their avatar there. It allows them to explore the area virtually, inquire about land sales, and negotiate a purchase agreement. For instance, suppose a user wishes to purchase an apartment in one of the buildings in Singapore. By connecting to Metaspace.game, they can select the building of their choice. Then the user can virtually view the interior of an apartment in the building if the building is participating in the ‘metaspace digital copy’ program, and a digital copy of the apartment is stored in the database.

Regarding purchasing items, it is similar – for instance, if a user wishes to purchase sneakers, they can go to Metaspace.game and visit the appropriate store. The user will be assisted by an avatar consultant in the virtual store and shown the available products. After making a selection and paying for goods in the metaverse, the store will deliver the sneakers to the user in reality.

Not All Digital Assets in the Metaverse Will Be Linked to Real Ones

As part of the platform, exclusive virtual assets will also be available. For example, a user may purchase a virtual plot of land and construct a house. In the future, they can resell this house to another avatar interested in buying it. In addition, avatars need to have housing to obtain new opportunities. Besides renting residential or commercial properties, participants will also have the opportunity to rent shops, ready-made businesses, robots, equipment, and transportation services.

Along with various services, the team will also add gameplay to the platform. Some people can conveniently use the metaverse as a hub for various services, but others may be looking for an adrenaline rush – in that case, welcome to gameplay. Avatars of users can acquire essential skills, purchase or rent necessary equipment (transport, robots, exoskeletons) and explore unknown planets. An avatar’s exploration of an unknown planet may be risky, as the avatar may die during the expedition, and then all their achievements will be lost, and they will need to start over from scratch.

Users will, however, also have the opportunity to find something very interesting/expensive during the expedition and return as heroes. Afterwards, they will increase their level and authority, enabling them to receive more exciting contract offers. The platform also offers the option to save before sending an avatar on an expedition, but the number of saves will be limited.

The game’s story begins at the spaceport ‘C-101’, as depicted in the trailer above. From C-101, the avatars are sent to the high-tech city of ‘Cradle 3252’ on Mars. Cradle 3252 is a system of six islands connected by an artificial sea, and a large dome covers the entire city. Cradle 3252 is the heart of the metaverse.

Avatars

Avatars are 3D models of men and women. During avatar generation, users will be able to choose their avatar’s gender identity. Avatars possess specific characteristics, such as IQ, health, agility, strength, etc. In light of this, it is necessary to attain the required characteristic level to carry out specific actions within the metaverse. For example, an avatar with poor health and low strength/agility will not be sent on an expedition due to the likelihood of death. It is, therefore, necessary for participants to constantly upgrade their avatars.

Avatars are the main asset in the metaverse, the more developed they are, the more benefits/earnings they can provide. An avatar with a higher IQ can receive the most favourable deals. For example, an avatar with an IQ of 70 will be able to lock tokens at 15%, and an avatar with an IQ of 100 at 23%. An avatar that has completed the training course ‘Architect of Meta-Islands’ can be involved in developing the concept of a brand-new island. After completing the work, the avatar will receive payment in tokens.

Each avatar has unique DNA. Before being sent to Mars, all avatars are injected with a synthetic genome to exist in artificial gravity. This genome affects different DNA in differing ways. Some avatars display telepathic abilities; some become very powerful, and others are incredibly agile.

Desktop and Mobile Versions of the Platform

The desktop version of the platform is the first stage of development to ensure full functionality and gameplay.

The second stage of the development process is developing a shortened version of the functionality for mobile devices. The platform’s mobile version will have limited gameplay capabilities due to the technical limitations of mobiles. Users can however, manage investments, conclude contracts, conduct transactions, and use some services that do not place a heavy load on the device’s hardware via the mobile version.

Economy

There will be a token issued in the metaverse for the internal economy. The project’s white paper provides a detailed description of token distribution, and the token is planned to be implemented on the Ethereum blockchain. The team will incorporate staking into the project to maintain and develop its internal economic system. Metaspace.game participants can manage their investments, sign contracts, and trade using their accounts. Currently, work is in progress on the creation of the cabinet.

Take whitelist here: https://www.premint.xyz/voxel-crazy-head-final-raffle/

Please visit the following websites or social media platforms for more information:

Voxel Crazy Head: http://voxelcrazyhead.com/

VCH Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoxelCrazyHead

Metaspace.game: http://metaspace.game/

VCH Discord: http://discord.gg/VCH

VCH Telegram: https://t.me/voxelcrazyhead_official

Contact Voxel Crazy Head: voxelcrazyhead@gmail.com







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

