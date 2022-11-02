Vodafone Idea Q2 Preview: Higher ARPU a saving grace as loss seen narrowing

Telecom major is slated to report its September quarter earnings on November 3. Compared to rivals, Vodafone Idea Ltd’s quarterly performance is expected to be below par due to the continued loss of subscribers and structural challenges.

But, higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and lower spectrum usage charges would come as saviours for the saddled telecom operator.

Analysts have pencilled in a net subscriber loss of 3-4 million for Vodafone Idea in Q2. In the June quarter, the operator net lost 3.4 million subscribers.

“We expect subscriber loss for Vodafone Idea (VIL) to increase with increased competitive intensity from

and Jio after they acquired additional 4G spectrum in VIL’s key circles,” Credit Suisse said in its report.

Growth in VIL’s topline will be aided by higher ARPU, but it will still lag its rivals. Consolidated revenue is seen rising 1.7% sequentially to Rs 10,591 crore, according to the average of five estimates.

reported a 5.2%



sequential rise in sales, while Jio saw a 3.6% growth.

Brokerage house ICICIdirect sees 2% sequentially growth in ARPU for VIL. The rise in operating profit is also seen at a marginal 0.7% QoQ.

Lower spectrum usage charges and better revenue growth are seen helping the telecom company post a lesser loss in Q2 than in Q1.

The company is seen posting a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,727 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 7,297 crore a quarter ago.

MONITORABLES

Rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched 5G mobile services, with the latter crossing the milestone of 10 crore telecom users on this network within 30 days of commercial launch.

At a time when Airtel and RJio are ramping up the 5G services launch, Voda Idea cut its postpaid tariffs. To roll out 5G services even on a restricted scale, funds remain critical for VIL.

So, an update on fundraising will be an eye-watcher for investors.



Fundraising to kickstart the 5G rollout could drive accelerated churn in subscribers among Voda Idea’s higher ARPU subscribers and ones that are on corporate plans, said analysts.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

