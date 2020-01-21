Visit WWTR at this Weekend’s St Louis Auto Show

ST LOUIS REGION (STL.News) World Wide Technology Raceway once again will have a significant presence at the annual St. Louis Auto. The show will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. The show and its attractions are the perfect way for automotive enthusiasts to rev up for the 2020 season at WWTR.

Once again WWTR will have one of the largest displays at the show. The WWTR display area is located next to the AAA Missouri booth, creating a large motorsports attraction inside The Dome.

WWTR’s display area will include: