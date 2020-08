Visalia, CA (STL.News) On the listed date and time Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Floral and Race. Officers contacted (S) Moreno who was driving a white 4 door Nissan. (S) Moreno was found to be in possession of a loaded and concealed .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Further investigation found 33.8g of suspected cocaine, 12.75oz of processed marijuana, scales, packaging material, and $1427.00 in cash. (S) Moreno was booked in jail for multiple drug and firearms offenses.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE