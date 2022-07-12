Virginia Governor Welcomes Back Season 2 of Swagger

Governor Glenn Youngkin Welcomes Back Season 2 of CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios Series ‘Swagger’ to Film in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Youngkin announced today that season 2 of the popular streaming series Swagger, produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios, is set to film in Virginia this summer.

“We look forward to welcoming the team behind this engaging series back to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia has a rich history of great basketball players, and this window into the AAU path of today’s aspirational players is compelling.”

“We look forward to working with Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “With the continued global growth of the film industry, Virginia has proven itself to be a welcoming partner that provides a distinct filming opportunity throughout the Commonwealth as well as a creative and tech-savvy workforce. We are excited by the energy this profitable industry brings to Virginia, and how it naturally complements the growth of our competitive tech and creative sectors.”

Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds said, “Swagger’s presence in Virginia has provided economic growth, career mobility for our talented Virginia production workers, and community development. This special series has benefitted the Commonwealth beyond traditional economic development parameters, working to become true partners with the communities in which they film. We are honored to host Swagger Season 2 and to continue to maximize the opportunities this show offers Virginia.”

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Swagger was created by Reggie Bythewood (Notorious), who also writes, directs, and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer and Kleiman. The series is produced by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. The series stars

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera.

Swagger began filming the pilot episode in Central Virginia in 2019 and returned to the Commonwealth to film Season 1 throughout 2020-2021. The series premiered in October 2021.

The series is eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions.

The Virginia Film Office is part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the state agency charged with marketing the state of Virginia.