Virginia Governor on Death of Officer Michael Chandler

By Maryam Shah
Virginia Governor on Death of Officer Michael Chandler

RICHMOND, VA (STL.NewsGovernor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the death of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler, who was killed yesterday in the line of duty. Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community.  Like law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth, he put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians.  And at only 29 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Please join me in sending prayers to his family, fellow officers, and all who loved him. I’m ordering Virginia flags be lowered on the day of his interment, in honor of Michael Chandler’s memory and sacrifice.”

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

