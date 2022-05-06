Virginia Governor on Boeing’s Decision to VA Headquarter

Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Boeing’s Decision to Headquarter in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement on Boeing’s announcement that the company will headquarter in Arlington, Virginia:

“Boeing is one of America’s great pioneering businesses and we are thrilled the company has decided to headquarter in Virginia. The decision to call Virginia home shows that the Commonwealth is the premier location for aerospace companies. I look forward to working with Boeing to attract even more talent to Virginia especially given its reputation for engineering excellence. From day one, our goal has been to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank Boeing, its CEO Dave Calhoun, and its leadership for choosing Virginia.”